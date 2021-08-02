Meyer Sound to Demo Spacemap Go at InfoComm 2021

Meyer Sound will take over the 2,643-seat Linda W. Chapin Theater in the Orange County Convention Center at InfoComm 2021 for exclusive, real world demonstrations of Spacemap Go, its spatial sound tool for sound design and live performance.

During that time, the theater’s permanent Meyer Sound reinforcement system will be augmented with additional AVB Milan Certified GALAXY Network Platforms and surround loudspeakers to support the demos and with special guest presenters joining the Meyer Sound team.

“This is our first major trade show since we introduced Spacemap Go, so we are going all-out to make these demo sessions an InfoComm highlight,” said Tim Boot, Meyer Sound’s director of global marketing. “Instead of the scaled-down demo room simulations others have shown, at InfoComm we will launch a full-blown experience of what Spacemap Go can do in immersive music concerts and sophisticated theatrical productions.”



In addition to the native control via a free iPad app, Meyer Sound also will demonstrate plug-ins for major console manufacturers. The console plug-ins enable direct control of Spacemap Go functions in the GALAXY Network Platform using the console control surface. Programmed Spacemap Go functions can be stored along with the console’s show files for streamlined workflow, and on-the-fly spatial sound trajectories can be manipulated in real time using the console touchscreen.



“The introduction of these plug-ins means our demo sessions are a must-see for anybody who’s doing immersive sound, whether in touring, theater, installed sound, museums, or themed spectacles,” added Boot. “The creative possibilities are practically limitless, but the initial costs for Spacemap Go are far lower than competitive systems. All you need is a GALAXY processor and you’re ready to go, using the iPad app or the new console plug-ins—or even both simultaneously, if you like.”



In addition to Meyer Sound’s own staff, hosts for the demo sessions will include well-known guest presenters from touring sound and worship sound.

The demo session schedule will be posted on the Meyer Sound website. The ample capacity of the theater means no advance reservations are needed. In between demo sessions, the Chapin Theater will be open for hospitality and the ever-popular Tech Bar.

“The concert touring, theatre, live venue, and event production communities are eager and ready to get back to presenting live events using the newest technologies,” concluded Boot. “We’re not holding back anything for this show. We want to make it worthwhile to come to Orlando if only to see what we’re doing in the Chapin Theater.”

