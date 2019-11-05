Meyer Sound Compass Software Update Released

The What: The version 4.6 update for Meyer Sound Compass control software offers Milan integration and streamlined system configuration. Compass 4.6 is the keystone component of a complete update package that includes new firmware for the Galileo GALAXY network platform processors, CAL beam-steering column array loudspeakers, and the RMServer for remote system monitoring.

The What Else: With the software and firmware upgrades in place, all existing Meyer Sound GALAXY processors will be immediately capable of upgrading to Milan-certified devices. Thousands of GALAXY devices are currently in the field, and all future GALAXY processors will be shipped with the new Milan-certified firmware installed. The Milan protocol guarantees interoperability of networked devices by standardizing the implementation of AVB technology. Every Milan-certified device will discover and operate with any other certified device. No custom network configuration is necessary and all benefits of AVB networks are retained.

In conjunction with the companion update to GALAXY firmware, the Compass 4.6 release offers other new features. Delay Integration and Starting Points are now accessible in one dialog and available from the Overview and Output Processing tabs. New Starting Points have been added for LYON and LEO loudspeaker arrays, eliminating the need to start configurations from scratch and thus offering the quick setup of typical systems already available with Native Mode in LEOPARD and LINA line arrays.

The new software/firmware updates streamline the integration of LEO Family products with many prior generation products, allowing rental companies to maximize inventory use by, for example, using LEO Family main arrays with legacy fills and delays. New Starting Points facilitate configuration of cardioid and directional gradient subwoofer arrays, and also include EQ and delay profiles that automatically tune legacy subwoofers to emulate the characteristics of the new LFC family of low frequency control elements.

Meyer Sound Galaxy family

The Bottom Line: The new Compass 4.6 software requires a simultaneous firmware update for the controlled hardware devices: GALAXY network platform (v 2.1.0), CAL (2.1.0) and RMServer (2.7.0). An update of the Compass Go app also is required for full functionality of the iPad remote control features.