Meet the Inaugural Bose Professional Distributor of the Year: ADI

ADI Global Distribution (opens in new tab), a distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced it has been recognized as 2022 Distributor of the Year by Bose Professional (opens in new tab). ADI was presented with the award during a reception at InfoComm 2022.

"We congratulate ADI on receiving our inaugural Distributor of the Year award," said John Brunner, BOSE Professional Americas distribution manager. "We value ADI's support and partnership to successfully distribute our product offering. And we look forward to another great year working together."

In its inaugural year, the BOSE Professional Distributor of the Year award recognizes a distributor's success and commitment to the Pro AV market. ADI was selected for its support and sales growth achievement for the BOSE Professional product line.

"BOSE Professional is an important supplier for ADI, and we're proud to be recognized as their Distributor of the Year," said Cynthia Menna, vice president and general manager of Pro AV at ADI. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication our team demonstrates to position ADI as the indispensable partner of choice for Pro AV."