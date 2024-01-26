Meet 'The Doug,' VigilLink's Newest Collaboration Technology

Introducing "The Doug," VigilLink's 4x2 collaboration switch with an HDMI/HDBT3.0 extension that enables collaboration and fosters a flexible work environment.

Designed to streamline presentations and enhance the collaboration experience, The Doug combines a plentiful feature set and user-friendly controls. The device provides users with all-in-one functionality and adds extra connectivity while it simplifies setups and provides a comprehensive solution for enhanced presentations.

The host device was designed with one USB-C port, three HDMI inputs, three USB 2.0 hosts, and three USB 2.0 devices, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. The remote device features one HDBT, one HDMI input, one USB 2.0 host, and two USB 2.0 clients. Additionally, with full external control capabilities, CEC, and RS-232 external display control on both host and remote—along with EDID management—users can navigate presentations effortlessly through a remote control, web GUI, or controls on the box itself.