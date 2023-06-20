Meet the Biamp EasyConnect MPX 100

Biamp introduced EasyConnect MPX 100, which effortlessly adds BYOM calls to UC rooms. The MPX 100 is an easy-to-use media switcher designed for conference rooms equipped with a dedicated UC room system, such as a Microsoft Teams Room or Zoom Room, but from which a user occasionally needs to use an alternate UC platform. The MPX 100 media switcher connects two hosts to the room peripherals and automatically switches between them. The MPX 100 installs between the UC Room host and the conference room peripherals. When a user needs to use an alternate UC platform, they can simply connect a laptop or other personal device to the second MPX 100 input and it will automatically switch away from the primary UC host system and connect the user device to the in-room AV peripherals. Then, the user can launch the alternate UC meeting from their mobile device and hold the meeting as normal. As soon as the user disconnects, the MPX 100 returns the room peripherals to the dedicated UC room host.

“People have become accustomed to the convenience and ease of the video conferencing experience in Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms, but they want the freedom to use the UC platform of their choice with outside colleagues, customers, or partners—with the same effortless experience they encounter with the room’s dedicated UC platform and peripherals,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp. “Previously, users were forced to choose between the established UC room experience or a BYOM experience, but with EasyConnect MPX 100, users can now enjoy either experience in the same room.”

EasyConnect MPX 100 provides simple connectivity via USB or HDMI with no drivers required. It mounts behind the display and includes cables to the table. MPX 100 is SageVue compatible, offers passthrough to other Biamp AV solutions, and enables firmware updates on connected devices. The MPX 100 also includes extra USB ports for cameras, microphones, or touchscreens; HDMI 2.0 for displays up to 4K resolution; and up to 4K camera support.