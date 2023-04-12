Here Are Biamp's New Small Conference Room Bundles

After offering hybrid conferencing bundles medium and large-sized rooms, Biamp now has new bundle options for huddle spaces and small conferencing rooms available. With these bundles, both integrators and end users have a streamlined process in buying and installations with a complete system in a box, while empowering end users to leverage one unified hardware system to ensure an extraordinary meeting experience every time.

The bundles provide options for either unified communication (UC) controlled rooms leveraging Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams, along with bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) scenarios where meetings can be managed through a user device brought into the meeting space.

Bring-Your-Own-Meeting Bundles

For flexibility, the new BYOM solution for small rooms starts with the Devio SCR family of devices for PCs running conferencing platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and many more. The devices support a single USB connection to a host computer for audio and video media using DisplayLink USB graphics technology.

The BYOM bundles offer a range of options, including the paring of a Devio SCR-10 with a Vidi 250 camera as an entry-level solution, along with options that include Parlé table mics, Parlé ceiling mics, or pendent mics featuring Parlé Beamtracking® technology to intelligently track and mix conversations from around the room. These systems can also be paired with the Vidi (opens in new tab) family of 4K conferencing cameras for exceptional visual performance.

Parlé Bar Small Room Bundles

(Image credit: Biamp)

The Parlé VBC 2500a and Parlé ABC 2500a will be compatible with assistive listening systems (ALS) for a simplified all-in-one solution. Featuring a new dedicated 3.5mm output connector with a mono balanced line level output, the Parlé bars provide a premium audio experience for individuals requiring hearing assistance.

To optimize performance at install, the included Biamp Launch software analyzes and tunes the acoustic performance of the room with just a touch of a button, including for ALS. The Parlé bar then can be controlled through a bring-your-own laptop, phone, tablet, or through a dedicated UC host device.