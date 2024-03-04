Meet LG's New Five-Model RG Series of ProBeam High-Brightness Laser Projectors

LG Business Solutions USA recently unveiled its five-model RG series of ProBeam high-brightness laser projectors. Designed with greater flexibility for installations across every vertical in mind, the projectors have features aplenty including advanced picture controls, up to 4K UHD resolution and 6,000-lumens, Crestron RoomView compatibility and LG’s web-based webOS Signage 6.0 digital signage platform which provides the streamlined tools to deploy scheduled marketing messages, company content or advertisements along with the ability to integrate with a webOS digital signage network.

“The new ProBeam RG series projectors provide integrators and end users more control, more value, and more options when designing conference rooms, event spaces, hospitality experiences and digital signage networks,” Bingham said. “Adding webOS Signage 6.0 increases use cases for integrators and empowers end users with new capabilities while making it easier than ever to deploy or grow a digital signage network in any commercial environment.”

In addition to the upgraded webOS software, LG is enhancing the entire ProBeam RG series with multi-aspect ratio control that allows users to switch between 4:3, 16:9, 16:10, 16:6 and even 21:9 formats, which makes it easy to deploy for multi-use spaces including those that use Microsoft Teams Front Row for meetings, which is designed for the extra wide 21:9 format. Integrators can also breathe easy thanks to the series new advanced edge adjustment and warping options with up to 25-point adjustment that enables fine tuning to simplify installation and placement, plus image rotation that enables greater install flexibility.

The ProBeam RG series also feature lamp-free laser light sources which are reliable, require no maintenance, and do not contain mercury. Dual 5W speakers provide built-in audio, and content control is improved with PIP (Picture in Picture) and PBP (Picture by Picture) capabilities, while new IP control option delivers easier remote management.