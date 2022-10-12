Meet Hall Technologies Atlas Speakerphone—What You Need to Know

Hall Technologies unveiled its Atlas (opens in new tab) all-in-one conferencing solution. This meeting collaboration system includes mic, speaker, and a built-in presentation switch for a superior audio and video experience whether across the room or across the globe.

Atlas works seamlessly with all soft-codec conferencing solutions and is compatible for Windows, Mac OS, Android, as well as UC platforms like Zoom, WebEx, and Teams. The Atlas complete conference system including BYOD is easy to use and deploy and provides a consistent high-quality audio and video experience with every use. The audio includes an omnidirectional microphone array with echo cancellation and noise reduction paired with an advanced 10W conference speaker. Presentation options include a USB-hub (resolution up to 1080P@60Hz), HDMI (up to 4K@30Hz), HDBaseT and wireless casting.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“Historically speaking, Atlas is said to hold the globe on his shoulders, in Hall’s case, Atlas holds conferencing participants attention with its premium audio-visual experience,” said Hall Technologies vice president of technology Ken Eagle (opens in new tab). “Atlas powers lies with its casting capabilities that are ideal for conferencing scenarios in corporate, education, hospitality, healthcare, remote workspaces, and more. And when paired with our HIVE control room solutions, Atlas becomes a perfect tool for any UCC application.”

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

The HT-Voyager USB-C wireless dongle is also releasing in October. Voyager supports wirelessly sharing content from screen sources like laptops to Hall Technologies AV equipment. It transmits up to 1080P video signal with audio and supports back-post feature when the synch display is a touch screen. Voyager is plug-and-play, and is compatible with commonly used operating systems.