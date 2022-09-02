What to Know about Hall Technologies Latest Lynx Series

Meet Hall Technologies Lynx Series. The extender set features an extension of Ultra HD resolution, 4K 60Hz video signal with audio, and control up to 60 meters over a single CAT6 cable.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“Imagine four football fields end-to-end, and that is the distance our Lynx extender can span while offering smooth video playback,” said vice president of technology, Ken Eagle. “We designed this solution to be a work horse at a great price. The features make it ideal for meeting spaces, conference rooms, educational environments, hospitality, digital signage applications—the list goes on and on.”

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Both the LYNX-TX and the LYNX-RX include local audio de-embedding via 3.5mm stereo output. The LYNX-TX, transmitter includes a local loop output, to allow for monitoring and playback status of the local source. It enables end users to cascade up to eight receivers to scale functionality and maximize distribution distance exceeding 400 meters.