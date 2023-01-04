MAXHUB Has a New Interactive Flat Panels Series—Here's Why You'll Love Them

MAXHUB (opens in new tab) recently launched the MAXHUB V6 ViewPro Series—the latest innovation in Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) offering next-level video conferencing. One of three new professional audiovisual products aimed at taking collaboration to new heights, the collaboration display combines next-generation technology, picture-perfect performance and easy screen-sharing.

Ultra-clear picture quality is guaranteed with the MAXHUB V6 ViewPro Series, thanks to its 48MP + 8MP dual-camera and 3x optical zoom delivering sensational high-resolution clarity at any distance. The Sony ½-inch Sensor with a 92-degree HFOV lens means that every participant is seen and heard—even in large conference rooms. Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and anti-backlight technology further enhance image quality by maintaining the ideal lighting contrast.

Everyone Is Heard, Loud and Clear

Crystal-clear sound is provided through a sound output slot instead of a traditional mesh speaker, alongside 5 sound units, 40W speakers, 8 array microphones at a 180-degree wide-angle, and 12-meter voice pickup range, ensuring no voice is missed. With Automatic Gain Control (AGC), all remote participants hear the same volume level.

Smart AI noise reduction, based on beamforming technology and deep-learning models, filters out more than 300 noises, including typing, writing on the display, and air conditioning. The MAXHUB V6 ViewPro Series also has auto-framing, automatically adjusting to the best angle to capture every meeting participant, as well as homing in on the speakers during team collaboration to simulate face-to-face communications thanks to speaker-tracking.

The next generation of Interactive Flat Panels

MAXHUB Share means that up to four devices can simultaneously screen share wirelessly with up to 4K resolution and low latency. The MAXHUB V6 ViewPro Series allows for greater flexibility during presentations, so you can turn pages and annotate directly on the touchscreen or manage the panel from your own device while seated.

“MAXHUB is proud of this innovative video-conferencing solution—a new generation of IFP—which helps teams get work done more efficiently and effectively,” said Darren Lin, MAXHUB’s general manager. “Digital technology is changing how people work. MAXHUB recognizes that and designs products and services with these new challenges in mind. Our products aim to reduce the barriers to successful collaboration in organizations, which is why this launch is so exciting.”