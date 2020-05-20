Maxell Shipping Lecture Capture Collaboration Station for Distance Learning

The What: Maxell Pro AV is shipping its Lecture Capture Collaboration Station, MA-XL1, which is designed to help instructors bring a greater level of normalcy to remote learning.

The What Else: The Lecture Capture Collaboration System is designed to record, save, and stream content with a simple menu screen. Professors can simultaneously share up to three different inputs on the screen at the same time. With simultaneous inputs, professors and administration can share a video of themselves, a computer presentation, and another input, such as a document camera, to help students learn and follow along as if they are there in person.

The MA-XL1 allows presenters to record and publish lectures or save notes from interactive lessons so students can view content online at their convenience. The MA-XL1 is built with 10 input terminals including HDMI, SDI, RGB, and LAN ports compatible with third-party equipment including computers, tablets, cameras, smartphones, and document cameras, making it easier for instructors to find compatible equipment in their own homes. In addition, it supports TCP/IP, RS232C control commands, USB ports for external storage and HID mouse devices, Bluetooth speaker-microphones, mini-pin audio and phoenix audio in/out. Plus, the MA-XL1 includes 1TB internal HDD capacity.

“The switch to online learning was very sudden, and a lot of professors have had to find new ways to adjust their lesson plans to be able to work online,” said Mike Morin, business development sales manager, Maxell. “Many higher education institutions are looking for new equipment that will not only make the transition to online easy for professors but will also make it easy to offer more online classes in the future. We are seeing a big shift in the higher education industry as many institutions are looking to use this time to learn about how to expand their capabilities in the future.”

The Bottom Line: At the beginning of 2020, nearly 70 percent of the 1.5 million American educators had never taught online. Now, five months into the year, many higher education institutions across the country have had to switch to online learning for all classes. In these uncertain times, education tools like the new Maxell Lecture Capture Collaboration Station help instructors and students interact, engage and learn as they adjust to remote learning dynamics.