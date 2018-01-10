Maurizio Capuzzo Joins Electrosonic as VP of Marketing

- Electrosonic USA has added Maurizio Capuzzo, a B2B unified communication industry marketing veteran, as VP of marketing with responsibility to expand the market footprint and meet the needs of the company’s growing customers.
- Maurizio joins Electrosonic with 25-plus years of experience marketing B2B technology solutions serving multiple companies on a global scale. Recently, he was VP marketing Americas at Polycom where he led demand and lead generation, marketing, reputation, and partner marketing. Before Polycom, Maurizio prompted B2B marketing strategy and initiatives prominent brands including Motorola, Symbol Technologies, Lucent Technologies, Ingram Micro, and Hewlett-Packard.
- "With the incredible success of the entertainment market at large, I was drawn to work with Electrosonic because of its unsurpassed technology master planning and its reliable global delivery network," Capuzzo said. "Electrosonic works at the crossroads of business and technology to help clients improve their customer experience and drive innovation, creativity and precision design, engineering and delivery that creates the most memorable experiences. I look forward to being part of Electrosonic’s continued growth and add value to its customers, partners and shareholders.”
- "We could not be more delighted to welcome Maurizio to our team,” said Bryan Hinckley, president of Electrosonic. “His experience, passionate leadership style, and relentless focus on client needs will be invaluable as we continue to engage customers across multiple industries and channels. Maurizio brings expertise in B2B marketing and technology with an unbeaten track record in demand generation, branding, and account-based marketing that will help us expand our customer footprint.”
- Capuzzo studied business administration in Italy and moved to the U.S. in 2000. He is an American citizen and holds numerous certifications in marketing. He has moved to Southern California and will work from Electrosonic’s U.S. Headquarters in Burbank.