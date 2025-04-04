Matrox Video, Pixotope Integrate for Enhanced Virtual Production

Matrox Video and Pixotope collaborated on an integration for the Matrox DSX LE5 network interface cards (NICs) to enable SMPTE ST 2110 support across its XR, VS/AR and CG graphics licenses.

“Matrox is well known for its high and open standards, and this approach plays a major role in : our product development strategy. Our ST 2110 NICs are designed to take the complexity out of IP integration, so developers can focus on delivering value,” said Christophe Crespin, OEM sales account manager EMEA, Matrox Video. “Pixotope is a great example of how our technology accelerates IP transformation by removing the heavy lift of standards compliance and packet processing from their engineering team.”

The ST 2110 standard is field-proven and continuously evolving. Matrox ST 2110 network adapters provide a comprehensive solution for building reliable and scalable COTS-based IP infrastructures, supporting 10 GbE, 25 GbE, and 100 GbE networks. Matrox ST 2110 NICs offload all packet processing required for ST 2110-20, ST 2110-30, ST 2110-31 and ST 2110-40, and ST 2022-7 redundancy to free up system resources.

This new integration allows Pixotope customers to add ST 2110 support to existing or new solutions, enabling Broadcast CG, Virtual Studio and Augmented Reality workflows over IP infrastructure. Pixotope used the Matrox DSX Software Development Kit (SDK) alongside the DSX LE5 ST 2110 NICs to accelerate development and ensure a precise hardware fit for varying project specifications, delivering guaranteed video over IP performance.

“As Video over IP infrastructures offer many benefits to Broadcast customers producing live events and to our partners, we decided to add the ST-2110 support to our graphic solutions, Broadcast CG, Virtual Studio and Augmented reality,” said Gideon Ferber, SVP Product at Pixotope. “Matrox gave us the right tools to deliver this quickly with flexibility across different project specifications, enabling us to focus on what we do best - democratizing virtual production and empowering content creators.”