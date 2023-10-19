Matrox Video Introduces the KMLync Keyboard and Mouse Switch

Matrox Video has launched the Matrox KMLync USB keyboard and mouse switch, which enables users to control multiple systems, or Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM devices, from their control rooms through a single keyboard/mouse setup.

Available as a stand-alone keyboard and mouse switch or as an accessory to the Extio 3 IP KVM product line, KMLync enables seamless mouse switching between up to four different input sources (KVM or other). When combined with Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, KMLync enables new workflows for larger multimonitor workspaces. Operators can monitor and control multiple sources across a quad 4Kp60 monitor setup or even larger configurations with up to sixteen 1080p60 monitors. When KMLync is paired with Extio 3's multiview capability and fast switching over IP, operators can visualize more information and improve response time.

KMLync increases efficiency for operators with smoother, easier switching for faster access to information. All content on multiple monitors will feel like one large, extended desktop. This improves the workflow so operators can view and control their content in a more intuitive way. It also results in fewer keyboard and mouse sets at their desks, making workspaces less cluttered and more ergonomic. KMLync is easy to set up and maintain, and when paired with Extio 3 IP KVM receivers, system integrators can offer additional multimonitor configurations that are easily scalable over a 1GbE networking infrastructure.

KMLync is useful for any control room in the Pro AV and broadcast space. For instance, pro AV applications could include 911 control centers and dispatch centers, energy and natural resources plants, military command and control rooms, security and surveillance rooms, and flight simulation instructor stations. Some examples in broadcast include TV studios, editing/postproduction workspaces, and outside broadcast vans.