Martin Audio Names Paul Giansante Product Support Specialist

- Martin Audio North America has named Paul Giansante as product support specialist.
- In this position, he will work to enable sales by providing technical support services and training in the U.S. and Canada to the sales team, distributors, and dealers. He will also assist in the development of new products and identify and report sales opportunities.
- Giansante brings a wealth of experience in the audio industry to his new post including sales, touring, and product management positions at Danley, Meyer, Sennheiser, and Turbosound, and an audio engineer for different distributors, DisneyFest Asia, Britannia Row Productions, Maryland Sound Industries, and more.
- Over the years, he has toured in a variety of audio engineering capacities with Pink Floyd, David Bowie, David Gilmore, Neil Young, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Hall and Oates, and George Benson, to name a few. He was also involved in leading installations such as Oakland-Alameda County Stadium, Lambeau Field, Caesar’s Magical Empire, and Pleasure Island, Disney World. Giansante graduated with honors in audio recording from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY.
- “I am thrilled to add Paul to the U.S. team as our product support representative,” said Lee Stein, VP of sales, North America. “I’ve known him for years and we have worked together with great success. He not only has an impressive resume and has held key positions for manufacturers before, but he has vast technical knowledge, great ears, and practical experience, including touring with Pink Floyd and other major artists. He is a great asset and will provide exceptional support to our customers and users.”