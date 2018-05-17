Marshall to Show Plug-and-Play HD USB Camera at InfoComm 2018

The What: Marshall Electronics (booth C2164) will demonstrate its CV502-U3 High-Definition USB POV Camera at InfoComm 2018. The 1080p device is engineered for easy integration in spaces like huddle and conference rooms.

The What Else: Designed for simple plug-and-play connectivity on any Mac, PC, or Linux system supporting USB 3.0 input infrastructure, the CV502-U3 uses video capture drivers included with common computer software and soft codecs. Utilizing UVC 1.5, common teleconference and video capture programs can adapt best resolution and frame rate for optimal performance. Marshall also offers free downloadable software for manual adjustment and control where applications require it.

“As the pro AV market continues to expand, Marshall is confident that AV professionals will greatly benefit from its latest product offerings, including the CV502-U3,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall. “Equipped to deliver superior HD quality video through a single USB 3.0 connection, this POV camera incorporates optimal settings that promote ease-of-use, flexible lens options, and consistent reliability that’s greatly needed in huddle and conference rooms.”

Using the same sensor and processor as Marshall’s CV502, CV505, and CV565 miniature cameras, the CV502-U3 delivers 1080p resolution at 60/59.94/50 frame rates. With a low 0.2 lux (color) minimum light sensitivity, the CV502-U3 captures accurate color images even under low-light conditions. The CV502-U3 ships with an ultra-wide 2.3mm 126-degree angle-of-view (AOV) HD lens that is interchangeable in order to customize it for specific applications. Marshall offers a wide assortment of lens options for a fully customizable AOV and focal length per camera position within an installation.

The CV502-U3 includes the CVM-5, an adjustable, heavy-duty monitor/desk mount clip that can be positioned and adapted to any installation using a common 1/4-inch 20 tripod interface. Designed as a permanent fixture in huddle rooms and conference rooms, the CVM-5 is also flexible to enable ideal positioning for the right shot during podcasts and livestreams. The CV502-U3 includes a 2-meter (6.5-foot) USB 3.0 cable with thumb-screw locks, allowing multiple users to setup quickly and adjust without worry of a loose cable connection.

The Bottom Line: Designed for the professional AV and UCC markets, the CV502-U3 offers users connectivity, performance, and reliability required by thriving markets including corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, gaming, and podcasting.