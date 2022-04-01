Marshall Cameras Provide Next-Level Virtual Learning at West Chester University

When officials at West Chester University were looking to adapt a virtual education model, they turned to IMS Technology Services to engineer a solution that most closely simulated in-person learning or better. IMS evaluated several options and ultimately designed and implemented a system based around the CV610-UB USB PTZ camera from Marshall Electronics.

(Image credit: Marshall)

“The classrooms at WCU were designed and built for in-person learning and had to adapt to become a backdrop for virtual learning,” said William Kiley, technical advisor, IMS. “The primary factors in IMS’ selection of the CV610-UB were its degree of flexibility, ease of use and excellent image quality. We have been spec’ing Marshall cameras for many years and knew it would be a perfect solution for this application.”

The Marshall PTZ’s are positioned in front of the lectern or instructor’s workstation utilizing the camera’s ceiling mount. These cameras start with a wide angle-of-view, allowing professors to be more than simply a face on a screen. Professors are able to fully utilize any area of the classroom, including the whiteboard and lab benches, for an experience that most closely simulates what students experience during in-person learning.

The Marshall cameras work in conjunction with a Biamp Devio conferencing hub. Each of the CV610-UB camera kits includes a USB extension, which is cabled directly into the Devio for web conferencing from any distance within a room. The camera is controlled using a Marshall PTZ remote camera controller or can also be fully integrated into the control system touch panel alleviating the need for remotes.

(Image credit: Marshall)

“We did not want to simply rely on built-in laptop audio and video, and instead sought to design a user-friendly web conferencing solution for classrooms and meeting spaces to provide an online experience that reflects the high-quality of education our students have come to expect,” said Yuki Yamamoto, multimedia manager at West Chester University. “In addition to being a high-quality, cost-effective solution the Marshall cameras provide, the USB integration is so easy to use that it made our choice an easy one.”

The Marshall CV610-UB USB 2.0 PTZ camera is designed to easily integrate into common software platforms such as Zoom and others for teleconference, unified communications (UCC) and huddle spaces. At a small footprint (148 x 132 x 161mm), the CV610-UB is a high performing USB 2.0 camera at an affordable price point. The CV610-UB is ideal for delivering next-level performance for any UCC, teleconference, pro A/V, or livestreaming applications.