Marshall Cameras Capture James Webb Space Telescope Launch

The James Webb Telescope was launched into space aboard the Ariane 5 on December 25, 2021 to replace the Hubble Space Telescope. Réaltra Space Systems, based in Dublin, Ireland, designed and developed the video camera telemetry system for the European Space Agency and selected two Marshall Electronics miniature HD cameras to be installed in the launch bay that beamed back iconic images to a worldwide audience eager to observe the telescope as it was released into orbit. This photo shows the Webb Telescope separation as viewed with Marshall miniature cameras.

It's been more than 30 years since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into space to study the origins of the universe. When it was announced that the James Webb Space Telescope was taking its place, history was about to be made again. Launched into space on December 25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope was sent into orbit by the European Space Agency in collaboration with NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. A replacement for the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space telescope ever built, designed to greatly enhance our ability to observe galaxies, planets, stars and even nebulae to help unravel the secrets of the Universe.

[Marshall Electronics Goes All-In to Deliver Broadcast Quality Online Streaming Solution for Texas Card House Poker Club]

Built by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket, a contribution by the European Space Agency, which oversaw the rocket and launch site. Réaltra Space Systems, based in Dublin, Ireland, designed and developed the video camera telemetry system for the European Space Agency and selected two Marshall Electronics miniature HD cameras to be installed in the launch bay that beamed back the iconic images to a worldwide audience, eager to observe the telescope as it was released into orbit. The cameras were supplied and supported by Marcam Europe, Marshall Electronics' European distributor.

[Marshall Electronics Launches USB Broadcast POV Camera]

"Marshall has a history of camera and lens integration onboard rockets, satellites and space vehicles, so when it came time to select the right equipment to capture the launch, Réaltra selected the perfect partner," says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras, Marshall Electronics. "We are honored to be selected for such an historic event and proud that our cameras are onboard to share the launch with observers all over the world."

The James Webb Telescope launching on December 25 on the Ariane 5 launch vehicle. (Image credit: NASA-Chris Guen)

The small, discreet yet powerful miniature cameras proved to be the right fit to provide crystal clear images during the powerful nature of the historic launch. The Marshall miniature cameras are built around next generation sensors and processors and deliver ultra-crisp, clear video. The Marshall mini-cameras are designed to capture detailed shots with accurate color while maintaining a discreet lightweight, miniature point-of-view without sacrificing versatility and convenience.

[Marshall Electronics Addresses New Production Workflows With Four IP Cameras]

The James Webb Space Telescope reached its (unknown) destination, nearly one million miles from Earth, in mid-January. It's reported that the telescope's first target is to reach the Big Dipper in the coming months.