Marshall Cameras Capture High-Stakes Police Patrol Action

Chopper Cops, a new docuseries on CBS/Paramount+, offers an unprecedented look at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopters, operated by police pilots known as Air One. When the series took flight on CBS/Paramount+, producers relied on a selection of cameras from Marshall Electronics to capture the dynamic and high-stakes operations, including eight CV506 Miniature Full-HD Cameras, two CV568 Miniature Global Cameras with Genlock and two CV504 WP-All-Weather Micro Cameras.

For Chopper Cops, the production needed to capture content from various sources, including helicopters and the deputy police cars, all while being unobtrusive and achieving angles in extremely space-conscious locations. “The cutting-edge technology of the Marshall cameras allows us to provide an immersive and authentic viewing experience without interfering with police work either in the air or on the ground,” said W. Hulsey Smith, founder, president and executive producer, V1 Productions which was behind the show. “The camera’s compact size and robust capabilities are essential for capturing the intense and often unpredictable nature of police aviation operations. This docuseries offers viewers a thrilling, behind-the-scenes look at the crucial role of these elite pilots and their high-tech equipment in law enforcement.”

Marshall’s CV506 camera was used in the interior of deputies’ cars and helicopters. This includes scenes that are captured from the dashboard of the squad cars, as well as the footage that was filmed over the shoulder of the pilot and Tactical Flight Officer (TFO). For these aerial police applications, the pilot is responsible for the safe operation of the helicopter, and the TFO is responsible for the law enforcement mission and the coordination of the ground resources. Additionally, the Marshall cameras were also used to capture some footage from the dashboard of the sheriff’s helicopter looking back at the pilot and TFO. The CV506 can capture detailed shots while maintaining an ultra-discreet miniature point-of-view perspective without sacrificing versatility or convenience.

In addition to being used in a similar capacity to the CV506, Marshall’s CV568 miniature global camera with genlock delivered synchronized, high-definition footage critical for capturing coordinated movements and actions within the vehicles and aircraft. The CV568 is built around an impressive 1/1.8-inch Sony global sensor with 25% larger pixels and interchangeable M12 lens mount.

In addition to the exterior of the sheriff helicopters, the Marshall CV504-WP camera was used to film from the exterior of the deputy squad cars. Footage captured from the exterior squad cars depicts the cars in motion and highlights the sheriff’s decals. Footage captured from the exterior sheriff helicopters includes POV from the skids that show the helicopters flying over the city, and shots of the infrared camera working on the belly of the helicopter.

“This series would not have been possible without Marshall,” added Hulsey Smith. “They were able to have several cameras on board without interfering with the actual mission of the aircraft and real police work being done. We have used Marshall cameras across a number of productions, and we will continue to use them to capture unique perspectives as we push the envelope in documentary filmmaking by combining compelling storytelling with innovative technology to bring audiences closer to the action than ever before.”