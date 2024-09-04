25 AI-Enabled AV Products

While artificial intelligence has been used in AV products such as microphones and PTZ cameras for more than three years, today, there’s hardly an AV product category where AI isn’t impacting. AV companies use AI daily to develop new and further enable traditional solutions. We’re entering uncharted territories. Some solutions allow the programming of graphical user interfaces and control logic code; cameras learn facial identities for more immersive meetings; transcription services can accurately translate multiple languages in real-time; digital signage provides and delivers more targeted information; and so much more. Below are just 25 AV/IT solutions where AI plays a pivotal role in its function. I can’t wait to see what the next six months will bring.

(Image credit: 22Miles)

AI Command by 22Miles revolutionizes visual communications management with natural language commands, making creating engaging, user-friendly, and scalable experiences easy. The intuitive chat interface streamlines content editing, simplifying complex tasks within your CMS. With integrated player commands, users can execute functions without navigating complex menus. AI Command’s seamless integration into the 22Miles Content Manager ensures a unified, efficient and familiar customer experience. 22Miles AI Command offers a powerful, conversational AI interface that transforms how organizations interact with, control, and personalize their content across their digital AV ecosystems.

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Aurora’s Multimedia’s ReAX Core Studio AI is a professional-grade software for creating graphical user interfaces and control logic code. AI will now allow a programmer to enter in the required parameters, and in seconds JavaScript code will appear for use. This will make programming quicker and easier, and will educate new programmers on how to code for circumstances of varying complexity. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows for easy and flexible design, while enabling rapid duplication and reuse of code blocks. Control programs are published to any ReAX capable control system as a web page. Best of all, ReAX Core Studio is available for free—no purchase fee, registration fee, or certification fee.

(Image credit: AVer)

AVer’s MD120UI is highly versatile and explicitly designed for patient monitoring and telemedicine. The MD120UI is equipped with cutting-edge AI technologies that streamline the monitoring process, enabling healthcare providers to remain attentive to patient needs. With its 20X optical zoom and 4K imaging capabilities, coupled with an IR night view function, the MD120UI delivers crystal-clear visuals and 24-hour monitoring with no blind spots. The MD120UI features additional helpful functions, including fast focus speed for seamless patient viewing and embedded microphones, which capture all sounds in the patient room and transmit them to the nursing station in real-time.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Newly released 1 Beyond Cameras by Crestron capture everyone in the room clearly. With 1 Beyond PTZ cameras’ broadcast-quality video and optical zoom up to 20x, AV/IT teams can be confident that they are bringing in-room participants closer without losing resolution. The 1 Beyond cameras deliver a premium experience for both in-person and remote participants that matches the level of professionalism required for meeting room discussions, classroom lectures, or auditorium presentations. 1 Beyond cameras work with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms software to bring a one-touch join experience to your medium and large rooms with clear, crisp, intelligent video.

(Image credit: DTEN)

DTEN’s Vue Pro Meeting Camera System is a set of side-mount cameras that work in tandem with AI technology to further enhance video coverage, clarity, and convenience for D7X Series All-in-One Video Meeting appliances. Vue Pro 4K cameras can be installed in seconds and are cleverly designed to capture in-room participants at eye level, providing up to four additional cameras to provide eye-to-eye connections for in-room participants to interact with remote colleagues. Additionally, Vue Pro’s 4K camera lens systems utilize advanced, smart-framing AI to identify and dynamically frame participants with crisp headshots, regardless of distance from the front-of-room system.

(Image credit: ENCO)

ENCO’s fifth-generation, AI-enhanced enCaption is an automated captioning and transcription solution for AV applications. enCaption makes it fast, easy, and cost-effective for AV professionals, and content producers, create transcripts and add closed or open captions to both live and pre-recorded AV content in 45 languages, combining machine learning with advanced speech-to-text conversion and grammatical structure analysis to deliver exceptional accuracy with extremely low latency. enCaption automates open captioning with speed and accuracy for live meetings, presentations, classes/lectures and events.

(Image credit: EPOS)

The IMPACT 700 by EPOS is an on-ear, wired USB headset which uses industry-leading microphone technology to deliver rich, natural sound, no matter the level of background noise.

With a rich feature set powered by second-generation EPOS AI, which runs continually within the headset, the IMPACT 700 is designed to isolate and relay incoming and outgoing voices with complete clarity. IMPACT 700 headsets are carefully crafted with a lightweight design and soft memory foam earpads to deliver unprecedented levels of comfort for extended use. Additionally, to protect users’ hearing from all-day audio exposure, the IMPACT 700 leverages best-in-class passive noise dampening and EPOS ActiveGard, which works to prevent loud spikes of sound and supports noise-at-work compliance.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360’s Connect is an all-in-one, dual-camera video bar designed for small- and medium-sized meeting rooms, delivering exceptional audio and video quality that will transform your meetings. Insta360’s first-ever video bar, Connect, seamlessly blends cutting-edge hardware and AI algorithms to provide an immersive and realistic experience for both in-room and remote participants. Connect boasts a dual 4K camera setup, consisting of a wide-angle camera and a telephoto gimbal camera. The two work seamlessly together, capturing 4K group views and individual close-ups for unparalleled visuals. With a 14-microphone array and a cutting-edge 3A audio algorithm, Connect picks up voices from up to 33 feet away with balanced volume, supreme clarity, and a natural, immersive sound.

(Image credit: IPEVO)

IPEVO’s Vurbo.ai is a groundbreaking software that seamlessly integrates with IPEVO hardware products. This innovative pairing promises users a heightened level of functionality and convenience, revolutionizing the user experience. Vurbo.ai introduces a suite of AI-powered tools aimed at optimizing document management on both Windows and Mac platforms. With features including voice-to-text transcription, intelligent summarization, real-time translation, and AI-assisted tasks, Vurbo.ai serves as the ultimate productivity partner, speaking the user’s language in more ways than one. Instantly transforming speech into text and facilitating rapid content comprehension, this revolutionary software empowers users to reclaim up to 90 percent of their workflow time, allowing them to focus on what truly matters.

(Image credit: JVC Professional)

The multi-award-winning KY-PZ540 and KY-PZ540N PTZ Cameras by JVC Professional are JVC’s first PTZs to incorporate a 40x focal length, and are ideal for large event spaces and instances when the need to zoom in from a distance is essential. The cameras feature JVC’s 4K imager and renowned Variable Scan Mapping technology, which dynamically scans the 4K sensor to produce a seamless and lossless image transition up to 40x in full-resolution HD. The cameras also incorporate the brand’s award-winning features, such as AI-enabled advanced SMART auto-tracking operation and NDI-supported IP-based remote operation capabilities. Additionally, presets for exposure, color, and image are included.

(Image credit: Kitcast)

Kitcast 2.0 by Kitcast leverages powerful AI technology to optimize your digital signage experience. The AI-driven content management system automates content creation and scheduling, ensuring messages are displayed at the right time. AI analytics provide insights into audience engagement, helping you fine-tune your strategy for maximum impact. Designed for ease of use, Kitcast’s drag-and-drop interface allows anyone to create and manage stunning content effortlessly. Choose from a library of customizable templates and a wide range of content options, including videos, images, social media feeds, and live data. Whether you manage a single screen or a vast network of displays, Kitcast’s cloud-based architecture allows you to update content remotely, ensuring consistent and timely communication.

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s MAGNIT Boxed Set Display (LAAA) delivers eye-popping visuals in a simple installation package. It leverages LG’s chip-on-board technology, whereby the LED chips are embedded directly on the printed circuit board with seven layers, making this incredible image-reproducing system also remarkably robust. Complete with LG’s Office Meeting Mode, screen sharing and AI-enhanced processing, the LG MAGNIT contains numerous high-end features that deliver a premium display experience for any type of content in any corporate environment.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s MeetUp 2 is the modern evolution of the best-selling conference camera in Logitech history, designed for BYOD and PC-based setups in huddle and small meeting rooms. With a focus on the human experience and deeper engagement, AI-powered features like RightSight 2 draw users into virtual meetings with dynamic views, and RightSound 2 offers advanced voice equalization and noise suppression. Sustainably designed, MeetUp 2 uses 62 percent recycled plastics (higher than similar market products), low-carbon aluminum, and responsible packaging. The device offers flexibility for in-room computer or laptop connections and remote monitoring for IT, making video collaboration achievable and affordable for everyone.

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

MAXHUB’s XBoard Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) Series—available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 86- and 92-inch sizes—provides an advanced video conferencing experience and is ideal for daily collaboration sessions. Powered by the MAXHUB MeetingOS, these displays have a built-in three-camera system with advanced AI capabilities (65-inch and above display size) as well as the ability to support active speaker tracking and auto framing. The XBoard IFP Series offers 4K touch displays with a modular PC running Windows IoT. This provides a wealth of interactive capability using a wide range of source content. To ensure superior audio quality, these displays also provide 16 built-in microphone arrays with AI noise suppression.

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions’ MS-4K81-12TR is a complete ultra-wide angle PTZ video camera that identifies and follows human voices with smooth face tracking. The camera automatically locks into the person speaking and follows that person’s movement. AI tracking is powered through embedded machine learning technology, which extracts the location and characteristics of each speaker. The MS-4K81-12TR pairs with MSolutions’ latest extenders and active cables, providing a complete easy-to-install video solution with long-distance USB connectivity and very low power consumption.

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

The next-gen STiX 3800 Digital Signage Player by Navori Labs is the industry's pioneering end-to-end digital signage player, seamlessly integrating CMS, screen monitoring, and AI-driven analytics into one compact device. Equipped with the latest processors and GPU, it effortlessly supports 4K@60fps playback. The AI-enhanced VPU offers actionable insights derived from real-time audience behavior. Moreover, the device actively promotes sustainability with a durable 50,000-hour lifespan, PoE capabilities, hands-free setup, and 80 percent less electricity consumption compared to a PC.

(Image credit: Nureva)

The Nureva App is designed to enhance the setup and configuration of the Nureva HDL pro series systems and manage a comprehensive range of audio device settings. This robust companion to the HDL310 and HDL410 devices provides extra convenience to IT managers and integrators, as there’s no need for a continuous internet connection, software downloads, or account creation. Currently in beta, the app includes advanced features tailored to the needs of IT managers overseeing meeting rooms and classrooms, such as a dynamic coverage map to review real-time sound event visualizations and create camera zones; and a new AI-enabled voice detection feature that enhances the sound location data for camera tracking by distinguishing voices from ambient noise.

(Image credit: Perifery)

Perifery AI+ 2.0 offers customers a comprehensive set of AI and workflow automation tools with new capabilities, including updated transcription, metadata generation, facial and object recognition, and automatic translation. These additions streamline asset management processes, simplify technology administration, and automate content organization, enabling organizations to enhance content library visibility, boosting productivity and creativity, and helping them reach larger audiences. Serving a broad spectrum of media professionals, from content creators and post-production houses, Perifery’s AI + suite enables the media and entertainment industry to harness AI technologies and prioritize the human experience.

(Image credit: Q-SYS VisionSuite)

The Q-SYS VisionSuite represents a shift in intelligent video solutions for educational and collaborative spaces. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology from Seervision with the robust capabilities of Q-SYS, this solution offers a sophisticated and versatile platform that redefines the standards of presentations. At its core, the collaboration between Q-SYS and Seervision establishes an AI-driven presenter tracking system that seamlessly adapts to various presentation styles. Seervision's AI accelerator, powered by computer vision, enables precise presenter tracking and framing, allowing for dynamic adjustments and customization to suit specific preferences.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s WAD Series Interactive White Boards are the brand’s first Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA)-certified interactive displays. Powered by Android 13, the WAD Series—available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch models—provides instructors and students with a seamless, intuitive experience. It provides access to educational apps through Google Play, while allowing access to Google services such as Google Classroom and Drive. It offers a natural writing experience with infrared (IR) touch and supports up to 40 simultaneous touchpoints. A three-in-one USB-C port simplifies connectivity and allows connected devices to be charged at up to 65W, and an HDMI output enables easy content sharing. Samsung’s integration of AI for automatic transcription and transcribing lesson audio into text is a significant industry development.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Part of the TeamConnect family, Sennheiser’s TC Bars are the most feature-rich, all-in-one conferencing devices in their class. Available in two models for different room sizes—TC Bar S and TeamConnect Bar M—they scale to the largest meeting rooms. The TC Bar S has four microphones and two speakers, while the Bar M has six microphones and four speakers. With plug-and-play setup via USB and advanced beamforming technology, they ensure freedom of movement. A 4K Ultra HD camera with AI features enhances video quality. They also offer flexible setups, onboard Dante port, multiple mounting options, remote management, brand-agnostic integration, and advanced security.

(Image credit: Shure)

The recently announced IntelliMix Room 6.1 by Shure now features Stereo Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) to create immersive meeting experiences. With intelligent AEC technology, echoes are detected and eliminated, enabling participants to fully engage in discussions without distraction. Stereo AEC provides left and right loudspeaker support, catering to the positional and spatial audio needs of attendees in the room, and allowing for future enhancements in meeting experiences. The Stereo AEC feature joins AI Denoiser in IntelliMix Room which eliminates unwanted sounds and disruptions in meetings by using AI to differentiate between noises and speech.

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

Featuring an integrated 20x optical zoom lens, Sony Electronics’ BRC-AM7 PTZ Camera is the smallest and lightest of its type. This new 4K 60p flagship PTZ camera incorporates natural-looking PTZ Auto Framing technology, which employs AI technology for advanced recognition. This facilitates accurate and smooth automatic tracking of moving subjects. It offers a large, 1-inch sensor, powerful zoom range, and quiet pan-tilt motion. The camera also features a variable ND filter, and interfaces including 12G-SDI, HDMI, and NDI. It provides seamless integration and HDR or SDR color matching with Sony’s system cameras.

(Image credit: Telycam)

Telycam’s Explore SE Advanced PTZ Camera features a 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor with 9MP resolution and a 30x optical zoom. It delivers stunning 4K60 video through flexible connectivity methods including NDI, NDI HX, 12G-SDI, HDMI2.0 and SFP+, with genlock enabling perfect synchronization of video frames across cameras and devices. For audio input, the Explore SE supports both stereo 3.5mm line-in and mini-XLR with phantom power. Tailored for high-performance AV productions, the Explore SE boasts exceptional features, including AI-powered auto-tracking, FreeD protocol support for compatibility with various VR/AR software engines, and local recording via its MicroSD card slot.

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

XTEN-AV is a pioneering cloud-based audio-visual software that allows users to complete AV designs and create winning proposals on the same cloud-based platform. XTEN-AV acts as a single source of truth for all data: project, design, and sales data, and is people and machine-agnostic, helping users service existing and future customers. The platform incorporates innovative technology like VR, AI, automation, and cloud computing to synchronize data—down to the level of a single drawing in a design. Additionally, at the core of XTEN-AV lies X-DRAW, an intuitive drawing and diagramming tool that seamlessly blends design automation with AV-specific functionalities.