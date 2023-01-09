LynTec Braker Panels Help Power New Stagelink Performance Venue Solution

LynTec (opens in new tab) is bringing its motorized breaker panels and columns to Wenger Corporation's new Stagelink Power Management System for performance venues. Stagelink includes a 19-inch EIA control module with full-sized and narrow-profile motorized breaker panels.

"Stagelink is an innovative option for power management in performance venues," said Jim Crooks, lighting solutions manager, Wenger Corporation. "Utilizing LynTec's long-trusted motorized breaker technology, we can ensure that venues maximize their budgets with efficient power control. LynTec meets our exacting standards for product innovation that define performances."

Wenger's cost-effective Stagelink power management system is built with LynTec's motorized breaker panels and features the Square D Powerlink hardware platform that's found in the company's flagship RPC Series panels. Stagelink power distribution options include Distributed System Architecture (DSA) and Centralized System Architecture (CSA) options. Powerlink and DSA are both common in large industrial applications. DSA positions the power management hardware near lights, hoists, and audio. It means less conduit, load wire, and terminations. DSA also eliminates concerns related to harmonics and voltage drop, so acoustic isolation and oversized conductors disappear. Finally, DSA has no impact on venue performance and maintenance. Savings come from a cleaner design that minimizes electrical installation and general construction costs. CSA integrates larger panels for a traditional distribution system. The Stagelink system can combine DSA and CSA to best meet the venue's needs and budget.

"For decades, our motorized breaker technology has been a proven way to attain simple and affordable circuit-level power control for venue AVL systems," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "The integration of our technology with Wenger's engineering and product leadership provides a double whammy for venues. Stagelink rethinks the traditional power management approach to deliver benefits from construction and installation through operation."