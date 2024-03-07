Logitech's MX Brio Webcam to Enhance Work and Streaming—Here's How

Logitech has unveiled its newest webcam for high-quality performance and enhanced streaming experience. The MX Brio/MX Brio 705 for Business was designed to meet the demanding needs of end users and enterprises. MX Brio is Logitech’s most advanced webcam yet and joins the Master Series ecosystem alongside MX keyboards and mice to foster quality collaboration. The Ultra HD 4K webcam helps creative professionals and developers elevate their virtual presence and efficiently share results and ideas.

“We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments, and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business at Logitech. “MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customisation and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way.”

MX Brio’s Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced webcam sensor allows 70% larger pixels than the Brio 4K, offering an ultra sharp image. AI-enhanced image quality takes auto light correction further with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image, and video with two times better face visibility and two times finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to Brio 4K, as tested by DXOMARK lab.



Advanced customisation options allow users to fine-tune their appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software. Show Mode makes it easy for users to share sketches or other physical objects on their desks by simply tilting the webcam. MX Brio also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so you can be heard clearly and an integrated privacy shutter. RightSight autoframing feature, which detects and centers on the speaker even as they move around, can be enabled through Logi Tune for enterprise customers with MX Brio 705.

For IT teams outfitting employee workstations and home offices, MX Brio 705 for Business, the plug-and-play enterprise model, is compatible with most video conferencing platforms, and is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and works with Chromebook. Additionally, IT admins can update firmware and troubleshoot problems for their hybrid teams securely via web-based device management platform Logitech Sync.

MX Brio aligns with Logitech’s goal in considering environmental and social impacts as part of every design decision. The webcam is certified carbon neutral, like the rest of Logitech’s products, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. The plastic parts in MX Brio include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: 82% for Graphite and 75% Pale Grey.