Sustainability in Pro AV: Logitech Transitions to Recycled Plastic, Next-Life Materials

Logitech is making moves for a greener tomorrow. Moving towards a more sustainable future, all Logitech video collaboration devices that run on the CollabOS operating system will now be manufactured with next-life plastics, helping enterprise customers support their sustainability objectives. Existing products—Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, Tap IP, Tap Scheduler, and Scribe—are being refreshed with materials that lower the carbon impact of each product. This provides organizations with a partner that in turn helps position them to better manage their carbon footprint.

“By transitioning our portfolio of conference room devices to a lower product carbon footprint, we are helping other companies navigate their sustainability challenges,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, COO at Logitech. “We’re not only designing and manufacturing new products with recycled plastic and other lower carbon materials, but refreshing existing products to provide IT leaders with a new way to evaluate their workplace technology investment in conference room systems - one that includes people and planet. We do this without increasing prices or compromising the highest quality and performance companies expect from Logitech.”

Efforts to reduce negative environmental impact have rapidly become a business imperative. In a recent survey of IT professionals by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, 65% say that becoming a leader in environmental, social, governance and sustainability practices is a critical or very important business objective in the coming year.

Applying Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles to Logitech’s video collaboration portfolio means that Logitech customers can outfit entire conference rooms—including Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms—with technology designed with sustainability in mind. This development expands on the progress already achieved with personal workstation peripherals such webcams, headsets, mice, and keyboards.

Logitech has decreased its Scope 3 emissions by 21% in 2022 with the goal of removing more carbon than it creates by 2030. To drive carbon reduction at an even bigger scale and stimulate industry-wide progress, Logitech is offering to openly share its DfS principles, tools and its knowledge of how to incorporate more sustainable materials in the manufacturing process with any organizations in the consumer technology industry interested in increasing their sustainability efforts.

Enhanced Sustainability Focus with Logitech

(Image credit: Logitech)

Newer conference room products like Logitech Sight use:

Minimum of 50% certified recycled plastic

21% reduction in carbon footprint

1,400tCO2e avoided carbon per 100,000 units (enough to drive around the Earth approximately 131 times)

Logitech video conferencing products have: