Logitech Sight AI Camera Now Certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms

Big news from Logitech. Logitech Sight—its AI-powered, sustainably built tabletop companion camera with intelligent multi-participant framing—is now certified by Microsoft Teams as a center-of-table camera that works in tandem with the front-of-room video bars and is the first Panoramic Camera to be certified for use with Zoom Rooms.

“This multicamera system acts as if there is a professional cameraman and producer in the room,” said Craig Durr, senior analyst, Wainhouse Research. “To capture the tabletop experience, Logitech Sight uses two 4K cameras, computer vision, and onboard AI. Better audio is achieved through seven beamforming mics that can cover medium to large rooms, acting as an additional mic pod. Sight also uses unique Logitech AI noise suppression to locate and capture the active speaker, enhancing their voice above other noises in the room." Sight’s use of both audio and voice-based AI—RightSight and RightSound—to detect and frame multiple active speakers around the room, then replace framed individuals as the conversation shifts, is designed to create a more equitable experience for remote participants when meeting with their in-office colleagues in hybrid work settings.

Tabletop cameras that work in conjunction with front-of-room cameras are newer to the industry. Sight makes it easy to use hybrid-friendly meeting layout features like Microsoft Teams dynamic view and, in the future, Zoom Smart Gallery. Compatibility with popular platforms also gives IT teams assurance that their smart room technology will continue to meet the evolving needs of their hybrid workforce. By working across platforms, Logitech is continuing its tradition of designing for flexibility and frictionless experiences to benefit both IT and end users.

Management is simple through Logitech Sync, free software that enables device monitoring, updating, and troubleshooting from a cloud-based interface. Logitech Sight is backward compatible with Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, so IT teams can confidently deploy this new technology with their existing video bars.