Loaded with New Products, FSR Returns to Infocomm

Now in its 40th year, FSR is returning to InfoComm with a lineup that includes the new Modular Linx System with a celling box version that comes pre-wired; the latest Smart-Way Raceway platform to be shown with loads of upgrades; feature-rich Floor and Wall Boxes; and the debut of a new 4 x 1 switcher. All the highlights will be shown in Booth 3121 alongside FSR's tried and trusted infrastructure, collaboration and charging solutions as well as its switcher and scaler families.

FSR's new Modular Linx System (MLS) links it all together. The robust and expandable power platform provides adaptable technology for a flexible workplace, giving team members easy access to power and data for increased employee productivity. The MLS is reconfigurable below the work surface for smaller spaces or expandable as more workstations are added. Interconnecting cables range from two- to eight-feet lengths with connecting cables able to be strung together for longer lengths or to create a separation point. The MLS distribution box stays out of sight, keeping the work surface clear but still keeping it power enabled.

FSR is also introducing CB-MLS, ceiling boxes pre-wired with an MLS starter cable for streamlined installation and power connectivity. With CB-MLS, the electrical contractor can install and power the MLS starter cable at any time during the initial construction phase eliminating the need for multiple return visits to connect AC to the ceiling box after the unit has been hung.

FSR's Smart-Way Raceway is an easy, cost-effective way to get power, data and AV across the room to where it's needed making it the intelligent choice for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments or anywhere wire management is desired. A single solution that serves a dual purpose, Smart-Way comes complete with two pairs of edging that allow installation in, or on any carpet, wood, tile, or laminate flooring between .21 inches to .38 nches high, without the need to purchase additional parts

FSR's Smart-Way floor raceway system provides in-feed options to transition power and low voltage cables from the wall, ceiling or below the floor. A female connector bracket installed in the furniture feed device box of the Smart-Way gives it the ability to provide power to the Modular Linx System. The Smart-Way provides the capability to turn 45-degree or 90-degree corners with cables to meet the layout of any room configuration. The kits transition the cables seamlessly around a corner without compromising the minimal bend radius. The two-part tee allows cables to run in both directions to reach the required destination without any complications.

The FL-400 Floor Box features innovative design, quality, durability and longevity--the cornerstones of all FSR floor boxes. The premium five-inch depth box can be installed in wood, concrete or raised access flooring, challenging the concept that only specific floor boxes can be used for specific floor types. The FL-400's cutting edge design allows for a fully divided 4-gang or semi-divided/undivided 5-gang internal configuration. Using this system, both high and low voltage configurations, along with compartment isolation, can be implemented "on the fly" making just about any cabling/connector scenario possible.

The PWB-CMU8 is a dedicated flat panel project box engineered for installation in eight-inch block walls for education and commercial facilities. The all-metal CMU8 is designed to replace the front of one block to create an attractive surface with no visible jagged block edges once painted. With its 1.5-inch KOs for conduit centered on the opening in the most common two-hole CMU blocks and its included construction cover, design and installation are a breeze.

The DV-T6SS4K-41A is a multi-format presentation scaling switcher with four HDMI inputs and one output. It allows any HDMI source to be shown on the main output display with a breathtaking 4K scaled output. This switcher provides a seamless, automated collaboration system that is simple to use. Just plug in the source and the DV-T6SS4K-41A switches itself and the display on (via CEC or RS-232) and goes to that input. Plug a new source in and the switcher will automatically go to the new input.