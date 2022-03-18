Listen Technologies Offers New Listen EVERYWHERE Server

Listen Technologies, the leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 23 years, continues to add to its award-winning Listen EVERYWHERE product line. The company has announced a new Listen EVERYWHERE server with Dante onboard.

The LW-150P-02-D Listen EVERYWHERE two-channel server has a Dante input on the rear panel. This enables easy routing and management of Listen EVERYWHERE audio on a network via Dante Controller, the easy-to-use software from Audinate1.

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Dante replaces point-to-point audio connections with easy-to-use networking. Administrators can route high-quality audio on networks using intuitive Dante software. Networked audio systems using Dante deliver superior audio performance, are flexible, and are less expensive to deploy. Dante enables robust monitoring, user access controls, and integrates existing IT infrastructure and processes.

Listen EVERYWHERE is Listen Technologies’ audio over Wi-Fi solution that streams audio over a Wi-Fi network to personal smart devices or the LWR-1020 receiver currently available in the U.S. The smart devices function as receivers for the assistive listening system. In venues offering Listen EVERYWHERE, guests can listen to the audio from their smartphones using headphones or earbuds. They also can stream sound directly to Bluetooth-enabled headphones or hearing aids.

The new server is also available in the U.S. in a bundled ADA-compliant assistive-listening system SKU (LWS-10-D) that includes the Dante-enabled two-channel server, rack mount kit, two LWR-1020 receivers, two protective cases for the receivers, two neck loops, two ear speakers, and a signage kit.

“Guests love Listen EVERYWHERE because it provides equal access to audio and allows for an inclusive experience,” said Cody Hall, product manager for Listen Technologies. “Venues appreciate that Listen EVERYWHERE allows their guests to have the same great experience and that the system is simple to set up and operate. The new Dante-enabled server makes it even easier for administrators to manage audio and equipment across the network.”

The Listen EVERYWHERE server with onboard Dante is compatible with all Dante-enabled products. The two-channel server is also available without Dante. Both servers offer the lowest latency in the industry and are easy for venues to install on their existing wireless networks.

“The new Listen EVERYWHERE server with Dante is another example of Listen Technologies listening to and incorporating partner and customer feedback into its solutions. The system is truly plug-and-play for administrators and delivers outstanding audio quality for end-users,” added Sam Nord, vice president of global sales, Listen Technologies.

How Listen EVERYWHERE Works

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen EVERYWHERE works on either an existing or a separate wireless network. The Listen EVERYWHERE server sets up easily and broadcasts any audio across the network over Wi-Fi to smart devices. Venue operators can customize the Listen EVERYWHERE app with welcome videos/ads, brand colors, sliding banners, and logos.

To access Listen EVERYWHERE for assistive listening, guests download the free Listen EVERYWHERE app on their smartphone, select their preferred venue audio channel, and hear clear audio in their headphones via their devices.

Listen EVERYWHERE is ideal for classrooms, theatres, museums, houses of worship, lecture halls, corporate boardrooms and conference rooms, and other spaces where hearing loss, noise, distance, and acoustics can make it difficult to hear clearly.