Listen Technologies Expands Listen Everywhere Line With ADA-Compliant Receiver

Listen Technologies is adding to its award-winning Listen Everywhere product line. The company has announced a dedicated Listen Everywhere receiver that makes the Listen Everywhere assistive listening system compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The LWR-1020 receiver is available as an add-on to existing Listen Everywhere servers in the market. The receiver also is available in a bundled ADA compliant assistive listening system (LWS-10) that includes a two-channel server, rack mount kit, two LWR-1020 receivers, two protective cases for the receivers, two neck loops, two ear speakers and a signage kit.

Assistive Listening via Personal Smart Devices

Listen Everywhere streams audio over Wi-Fi to personal smart devices so they function as receivers for assistive listening systems. In venues offering Listen Everywhere guests can listen to venue audio from their smartphones using headphones or ear buds. They also can stream sound directly to Bluetooth-enabled speakers, headphones, or hearing aids. Listen Everywhere offers the lowest latency in the industry, according to the company, and is easy for venues to install on existing wireless networks.

Venues with Listen Everywhere can now offer dedicated Listen Everywhere receivers to guests who do not have, or prefer not to use, their own smartphone to stream real-time audio. The receiver also supports hearing aid telecoils when used with a neck loop. Having dedicated Listen Everywhere receivers to offer guests, in addition to neck loops and signage, ensures venues are in full compliance with ADA requirements for assistive listening. All guests who would like to experience audio over Wi-Fi and the exceptional audio clarity it provides will be able to do so.

How Listen Everywhere Works

Listen Everywhere works on a venue's existing wireless network. The Listen Everywhere server sets up easily and broadcasts any audio across the network and over Wi-Fi to smart devices. Venue operators can customize the Listen Everywhere app with welcome videos/ads, brand colors, sliding banners, and logos.

Listen Everywhere is ideal is challenging audio environments such as classrooms, lecture halls, corporate boardrooms, conference rooms and other spaces where hearling loss, noise, distance and acoustics can make it difficult to hear clearly (Image credit: Listen Technologies)

To access Listen Everywhere for assistive listening, guests download the free Listen Everywhere app on their personal smartphones, select their preferred venue audio channel, and hear clear audio in their headphones via their devices. If guests do not have their own smartphone, they can borrow a dedicated Listen Everywhere receiver for use at the venue.

Listen Everywhere is ideal in challenging audio environments such as museums, houses of worship, classrooms, lecture halls, corporate boardrooms, conference rooms and other spaces where hearing loss, noise, distance and acoustics can make it difficult to hear clearly.

New SKUs now available in the Listen Everywhere product line include: LWR-1020 Wi-Fi audio receiver (available only in the U.S.); LA-511 protective case for LWR-1020; LWS-10-A1 two-channel Wi-Fi system (available only in U.S.).