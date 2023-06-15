Listen Technologies Launches ListenWIFI

Listen Technologies Corporation launched ListenWIFI at InfoComm 2023 at Booth 2961. The new product suite is the next generation of Listen EVERYWHERE, Listen Technologies' audio-over-Wi-Fi solution. ListenWIFI will replace the Listen EVERYWHERE system and follows the naming convention of other Listen Technologies solutions, like ListenIR and ListenRF.

How ListenWIFI Works

ListenWIFI, like earlier versions of Listen Technologies' audio-over-Wi-Fi solutions, lets venues stream audio over their wireless network to guests' smartphones. Guests access the audio via a free app and listen with headphones or earbuds. An optional personal induction loop, also known as a neck loop, is available for guests with telecoil-equipped hearing aids or cochlear implants. When guests wear the neck loop, and it is plugged into their smart device, audio transmits directly to their hearing aids or cochlear implant.

Applications for ListenWIFI include assistive listening, language interpretation, streaming audio from video or TV screens, and audio description. While previous versions of Listen Technologies’ audio-over-Wi-Fi solution had similar applications, ListenWIFI is a new platform that offers new functionality and capabilities not available from similar products in the market today. The ListenWIFI system features new hardware, including LWR-1050 dedicated receivers, new LA-490 ListenWIFI Beacons, new two, four, eight, and 16-channel servers, and enhanced software that simplifies system configuration and management.

New ListenWIFI LWR-1050 Receivers and LA-490 Beacons

ListenWIFI LWR-1050 receivers are available for venues to meet legislative assistive listening compliance requirements and to simplify audio access for guests. When used with signage and neck loops, the new receivers enable ListenWIFI to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and international compliance requirements, making ListenWIFI a global assistive listening system.

LWR-1050 receivers let schools, venues, businesses, and houses of worship offer students, visitors, and guests a choice. They can access streamed audio via the free ListenWIFI app on their smartphones or simplify access to the audio using the LWR-1050. The LWR-1050 does not require users to connect to Wi-Fi or download an app.

The new ListenWIFI LA-490 Beacons provide location-based audio for a fully automated and seamless user experience. Beacons are small, lightweight units that can be mounted on a wall and transmit information via Bluetooth to LWR-1050 receivers or smartphones running the ListenWIFI app.

Venues can configure the new LA-490 ListenWIFI Beacons to trigger LWR-1050 receivers and users’ smartphones to stream audio automatically when a person is within a specific range of the unit. For example, when a student enters a classroom with an installed ListenWIFI Beacon, his smartphone or LWR-1050 receiver will automatically stream the audio. The audio stops streaming to their device when the student leaves the space. ListenWIFI software lets venue managers determine coverage area and which channels a user can access.