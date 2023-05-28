On Higher Ed Tech: Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Sam Nord, Vice President of Global Sales at Listen Technologies

Adaptability and flexibility are crucial features of any AV system in higher education classrooms. AV/IT managers planning classrooms for now and the future should design inclusive learning spaces that implement nimble technologies to meet end users’ unique needs. Assistive listening systems that are portable, easy to use, unobtrusive, and multifunctional benefit all students.

Assistive listening systems help people hear clearly, whether they have chronic hearing loss or find it challenging to hear in certain situations, such as when they are far away from speakers, in a room with poor acoustics, or unfamiliar with the language. Assistive listening systems also block out distracting audio and background noise so students can focus exclusively on the instructor’s voice.

The more AV/IT managers can reduce barriers to inclusion and ensure accessibility for all students and educators in higher education classrooms, the better." —Sam Nord, Vice President of Global Sales at Listen Technologies

There are different types of assistive listening systems; however, the best system is the one that students will use to make their experience in the classroom more inclusive and engaging. Audio-over-Wi-Fi assistive listening systems are very popular in higher education environments, and we expect this trend to continue as the pervasiveness of smartphones grows. With audio-over-Wi-Fi systems, students stream clear audio directly to their smartphones and listen with earbuds or headphones. Audio also can stream from their smartphones to Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids and cochlear implants. Unless they borrow a dedicated Wi-Fi receiver, there is no equipment to check out and nothing to indicate to others they are using assistive listening technology—just a seamless, inclusive listening experience that supports learning and engagement.

