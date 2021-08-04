Listen Technologies Announces Leadership Transition

Listen Technologies' board of directors has appointed Maile Keone as president and chief executive officer. Russ Gentner, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, will transition to chairman and chief strategist.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the growth of the organization over the past 23 years, and I’m excited for the next phase with Maile at the helm,” Gentner said. “Having worked closely with Maile over the last eight years, I know she is talented and passionate, with a track record of achieving strategic growth that has enabled the company to thrive. As a result, Listen Technologies has never been stronger. We are well positioned for the future with a deep leadership team, investments in emerging and new technologies, and talented, dedicated employees. I’m excited about this transition and the new leadership we bring to the pro AV industry. This is the perfect time for Maile to become Listen Technologies’ next chief executive officer. I look forward to continuing in an active role as chairman of the board and leading business strategy.”

“I am honored to succeed Russ and serve as the next CEO of Listen Technologies,” Keone added. “I look forward to leading the company through the next stage of growth, continuing to deliver value through inclusive listening experiences across many markets and applications. We have tremendous potential to build on the momentum created under Russ’s leadership, and I am grateful for his mentorship and dedication to building an exceptional organization. I want to thank Russ for his commitment to Listen Technologies, and I look forward to guiding our vision and creating value for our shareholders, partners, and customers.”

