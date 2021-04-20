Listen Tech Makes 2021 Shatter List for Helping Break Glass Ceiling in Tech

Listen Technologies has been named to the Women Tech Council (WTC) 2021 Shatter List, a list that honors companies with active programs and policies that help break the glass ceiling for women in technology. This is the fourth consecutive year Listen Technologies has been named to the list. Each of the companies on the 2021 list was chosen based on their development and successful implementation of measures that create gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. v

“By measuring the practices and policies that organizations are using to create real impact for women in tech, the Shatter List amplifies these efforts and gives even more momentum to women in tech,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “When implemented across entire organizations, these holistic measures for creating gender-inclusive environments and teams make impact for employees throughout the company and in the larger tech community by helping advance women across the entire sector.”

The Shatter List is part of WTC’s diversity and inclusion programs and commitment to help build high-performing environments where men and women can succeed and drive company success. To make the Shatter List, Listen Technologies was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on four key criteria: executive engagement, company programming, community investment, and women’s or D&I groups. Each company was required to demonstrate active, visible activities at all organizational levels that showed commitment and progress in these four areas.

Among these criteria, Listen Technologies was especially recognized for its commitment to inclusion and for providing equal opportunities for all employees based on merit and ambition. Two of Listen Technologies’ co-founders are women. Women are represented at all levels and in every department at Listen Technologies and the company has always been an advocate for women in AV, an historically male-dominated industry.

Listen Technologies also stood out for its generous parental leave policy and for the support it has shown to all employees, partners, and customers throughout the past year. The company quickly and seamlessly transitioned to remote work when the pandemic began and remains flexible to meet employees’ needs as they return to Listen Technologies’ headquarters.

“At the heart of our organization is a belief in the fundamental right of all people to be able to hear clearly and engage,” said Maile Keone, president, Listen Technologies. “This focus on inclusion is inherent in our culture and represented in our products and our people. We are proud to champion and mentor women at every level and in all departments at Listen Technologies and among our partners. It is an honor to be recognized by WTC for the fourth consecutive year and to join other prominent technology companies on the 2021 Shatter List.”