Listen Technologies Acquires ExXothermic

Listen Technologies has acquired ExXothermic, which holds several patents for its Wi-Fi streaming technology and has delivered thousands of Wi-Fi audio channels for use in assistive listening, fitness centers, waiting areas, hospitality, and other applications and environments around the world.

From left: Russ Gentner, chairman and CEO, Listen Technologies; Tracy Bathurst, CTO and SVP, Listen Technologies; Doug Taylor, chief product officer, Listen Technologies; Maile Keone, president, Listen Technologies; Lance Glassner, president, CEO and founder, ExXothermic; Jonathan Stanley, chief experience officer and president, Listen Technologies Canada (Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies and ExXothermic have worked together in partnership for more than two years. In 2017, Listen Technologies acquired ExXothermic’s Audio Everywhere brand and licensed its Wi-Fi technology. ExXothermic technology is the foundation of Listen Technologies’ audio Wi-Fi products Listen Everywhere and the recently launched Navilution Wi-Fi.

“Listen Technologies’ partnership with ExXothermic over the years and the combination of our two companies today enables us to provide even more Wi-Fi-enabled solutions for customers,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “As the availability of Wi-Fi and number of smartphone users increase globally, so are applications for our solutions. We have several new products in development that will address these new applications.”

Dr. Lance Glasser founded Silicon Valley-based ExXothermic in 2012. He has authored several dozen articles and more than 30 U.S. patents. Glasser will join Listen Technologies’ board of directors and head the company’s research group.