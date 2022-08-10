Lightware Visual Engineering Unlocks Next Gen Meeting Rooms with New Partnerships

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) has expanded its Integrations Partnership initiative with key global industry players. Complementing the announced relationship with Cisco (opens in new tab), a rapidly growing list of integration partners is headed by ADI Icron, Utelogy Corporation and Xyte. The program, made possible through Lightware’s unique Open API capabilities, unlocks unprecedented creative opportunities for customers to design and build outstanding best-of-breed collaboration solutions.

“Following years of successful co-operation with Cisco’s Webex Room Devices, Lightware is now expanding the full possibilities of its solutions via a number of major integration partners," said Gergely Vida, CEO at Lightware Visual Engineering. "Lightware’s devices offer seamless integration and allow users to bring simple and consistent controls into room applications, allowing them to expand, extend, and share signals easier than ever before. Working together with other foresighted industry players we can provide a flexible, consistent, and fluent user experience across room types from conference rooms and video-conference rooms to smart classrooms and collaborative meeting spaces."

(Image credit: Lightware Visual Engineering. )

Lightware and ADI Icron

Lightware’s unified communication powerhouse, Taurus UCX is a prime example of Lightware’s pioneering approach when it comes to USB-C solutions, and with the powerful combination of ADI Icron (part of Analog Devices), it is expanding the boundaries of USB signal extension.

Explains Vida, “The future of meeting room connectivity is USB, and Lightware has been developing its USB solutions to serve the growing demand for this. We are also leading the way when it comes to educating the global AV audience about the possibilities offered by USB, to simplify the transmission of audio, video, control and Ethernet signals made possible with USB-C. Since Icron is a market leader in USB technology and components it was a no-brainer to team with them to further our joint goal of simplifying signal management over USB.”

Lightware and Cisco

Lightware’s established status as a Cisco Solutions Plus partner is enriched by sharing API-capabilities for smooth integration of their respective devices. For example, Open APIs permit users to enhance Cisco Touch 10 and Room Navigator with additional buttons, widgets, and sliders from Lightware. Project-specific Lightware bundles can also be customized to optimize a Cisco Webex Room to fit any need, scope and budget.

“Lightware devices are found in hundreds of Cisco-powered meeting rooms all around the world serving a wide spectrum of operations,” said Vida. “Deeper integration allows users to bring simple and consistent controls into any Cisco room application, allowing them to expand, extend, and exchange signals easier than ever before. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and working together to drive the AV industry forward.”

Lightware and Utelogy Corporation

Utelogy is a leader in meeting room monitoring and management solutions and together with Lightware’s Open API, they take the transparency and visibility of meeting room equipment to a whole new level.

“Utelogy’s U-Automate solution allows users to easily monitor and troubleshoot their meeting room setups remotely,” commented Vida. “Based on the information provided by the Lightware device—all the way to the chipset level—they are able to identify and fix issues remotely that could otherwise jeopardize the clients’ operations by unnecessarily delaying meetings.”

Lightware and Xyte

Xyte is a meeting room monitoring and management software provider with particular focus on cloud-based solutions as well as HaaS (Hardware-as-a-Service).

“Xyte’s monitoring solutions provide real time information for their users so they always know what’s happening in their AV systems," Vida said. "This detailed information and data are retrieved directly from the Lightware devices deployed at the client’s venues and meeting rooms.”