Lightware Unleashes Audiovisual Integration with 4K and USB-C

Lightware Visual Engineering launched the Taurus UCX HC40. The new video switcher simplifies 4K video, audio, and control signal transmission, while providing power over a single USB-C connection. As with the previous UCX devices, Taurus UCX HC40 makes AV setups cleaner and more efficient, by reducing the use of cables and connectors. Moreover, with data speeds of up to 5 Gbps thanks to USB 3.1 Gen1, it ensures high-quality and ultra-low latency of video and audio.

[USB-C: One Size Fits All?]

The new Taurus variant brings an improved USB Hub, providing faster connections and enhanced compatibility with non-compliant USB devices and extenders. It also includes a front live LED for easy status monitoring and the ability to configure internal pull-up/pull-down for Room Occupancy (OCS); more flash storage space, particularly advantageous for Lightware's LARA; and a new vent hole design for efficient passive and noiseless cooling that keeps devices running at the optimal temperature without a whisper.

In the 4x2 and 2x1 versions, the second USB hosts a port to USB-C (data only) to support active USB extender cables. This simplifies setups and ensures the seamless extension of AV systems.

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

Users who connect their laptop or other mobile devices via USB-C can charge up to 100W (120W total), thus eliminating the need to look for a wall plug and avoiding sudden meetings interruptions. Mac users can also enjoy an updated USB-Ethernet gateway for MacBook M1/M2 compatibility.

Other important features include: