Lightware Unleashes Audiovisual Integration with 4K and USB-C

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

The Taurus UCX HC40 harnesses the potential of USB-C connectivity.

The new Lightware Taurus UCX HC40.
(Image credit: Lightware)

Lightware Visual Engineering  launched the Taurus UCX HC40. The new video switcher simplifies 4K video, audio, and control signal transmission, while providing power over a single USB-C connection. As with the previous UCX devices, Taurus UCX HC40 makes AV setups cleaner and more efficient, by reducing the use of cables and connectors. Moreover, with data speeds of up to 5 Gbps thanks to USB 3.1 Gen1, it ensures high-quality and ultra-low latency of video and audio.

[USB-C: One Size Fits All?] 

The new Taurus variant brings an improved USB Hub, providing faster connections and enhanced compatibility with non-compliant USB devices and extenders. It also includes a front live LED for easy status monitoring and the ability to configure internal pull-up/pull-down for Room Occupancy (OCS); more flash storage space, particularly advantageous for Lightware's LARA; and a new vent hole design for efficient passive and noiseless cooling that keeps devices running at the optimal temperature without a whisper.

In the 4x2 and 2x1 versions, the second USB hosts a port to USB-C (data only) to support active USB extender cables. This simplifies setups and ensures the seamless extension of AV systems.

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

Users who connect their laptop or other mobile devices via USB-C can charge up to 100W (120W total), thus eliminating the need to look for a wall plug and avoiding sudden meetings interruptions. Mac users can also enjoy an updated USB-Ethernet gateway for MacBook M1/M2 compatibility.

Other important features include:

  • Automated room control included through GPIO ports, alongside RS-232 and occupancy sensor connectivity.
  • Analog audio de-embedding.
  • Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) that allows interconnected HDMI devices to work seamlessly together. 
  • Multiple USB 3.1 Gen 1 Connectivity that supports camera, speakerphone, touch monitor, and other USB devices.
AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.