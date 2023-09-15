Lightware Announces New Products and Partners

Lightware Visual Engineering has had a busy September, releasing a new USB-C extenders based on SDVoE technology and teaming with Q-SYS. Here's what you need to know.

Lightware Joins the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

Lightware Visual Engineering has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. Within the program, Lightware has collaborated closely with Q-SYS to introduce a Q-SYS Certified plug-in that is tailored to integrate Lightware's extensive video matrix range. This plug-in provides comprehensive control over various video matrix devices. At launch, the plug-in will support the Taurus UCX, an HDMI 2.0 switcher with breakout audio in addition to occupancy sensor input with various control features.

The Q-SYS Platform plus Lightware video matrices have become an integral part of dynamic AV systems. This plug-in, available in Q-SYS Design Software, streamlines the design and integration of both solutions and offers enhanced flexibility and efficiency in design, commissioning, and deployment.

Introducing the Taurus TPX for Long-Distance USB-C Extension

The Taurus TPX is a lineup of USB-C extenders for high-resolution transmission over long distances. Based on SDVoE technology, the Taurus TPX features a transmitter (TX) and a receiver (RX) that enable users to connect their devices, share their content, switch hosts and control their meeting room easily and intuitively.

The Taurus TPX is built on the foundation of Lightware’s Taurus UCX, its unified communications (UC) connectivity solution that bridges the gap between BYOM applications and USB-C devices. However, every meeting room is different, and the distance between the table (the host’s laptop) and the different peripherals such as the webcam or the high-quality mic is often beyond the native capabilities of USB technology.

The Taurus TPX is uniquely designed to connect devices and peripherals, such as web cameras and microphones, across long distances in large-scale applications. Lightware’s newest development, and a natural progression from the widely popular Taurus UCX, the Taurus TPX creates a reliable, high-performance solution for extending 4K60 4:4:4 video resolution across distances up to 100 meters. The Taurus TPX features two USB-C inputs, two HDMI inputs and USB ports for host devices, such as laptops, on the TX device, and together eight USB type-A connectors for peripherals, specifically four on the TX and four on the RX. This unique connectivity platform allows users to share their content, switch hosts and control their meeting room easily and intuitively. In addition, Taurus TPX provides fast charging of laptops, tablets and smartphones.

By harnessing SDVoE technology, users can enjoy the same benefits of simplified video, audio, control, Ethernet connectivity and charging over one single CATx cable in rooms where longer distances need to be bridged. Ideal for corporate, higher education, and government and security applications, Taurus TPX enables users to utilize third-party video conferencing applications within a collaboration space, including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. It creates a simplified and intuitive solution for users to switch between multiple third-party applications depending upon their meeting needs.

Additionally, Taurus TPX can automate room assets like lights and shades without the complexity of using another control platform. Notably, the TX supplies power to the RX, eliminating the need for additional power sources and reducing power consumption across devices. The Taurus TPX can be controlled via button panels, web browsers or by connecting a source. Together with the auto-switching and room control capabilities, the Taurus TPX creates a simplified collaboration solution.