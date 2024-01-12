Lightware Celebrates 25 Years with New Brand Identity

Lightware Visual Engineering made a significant update to its corporate identity with a rebranding to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Lightware's decision to revise its branding and logo was made to better align the company's visual persona with its status as an innovator in the technology sector. The new design retains a connection to Lightware's past while introducing a more modern and streamlined look. This includes an updated color scheme and a new slogan that highlights Lightware's key values: innovation, reliability, and its European origin.

[It's a New Look for Dante]

Lightware's has been responsible for solutions and products such as the EDID manager, Hybrid Matrix switchers, transmitters and receivers, and LARA, a USB-C based collaboration solution with Taurus UCX. This track record of innovation is set to continue.

Starting as a small Hungarian company, Lightware's operations have expanded globally. However, the company's development and manufacturing processes remain centered in Budapest, underlined by the "Made in Europe" aspect of its new brand identity.

[USB-C: One Size Fits All?]

"This rebranding strategy, coupled with the launch of our revolutionary products in 2024, reflects our evolution and ongoing commitment to excellence in the AV industry," commented Gergely Vida, CEO of Lightware Visual Engineering. "Our new identity respects our rich history while boldly stating our readiness to face future challenges and opportunities. With some of these cutting-edge innovations set to be unveiled at ISE in Barcelona, this is an exciting time for Lightware, and we are confident these developments will strongly resonate with our customers and partners around the globe."