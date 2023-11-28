It's a New Look for Dante

Audinate has announced a refreshed brand identity for both the company and its signature connectivity solution, Dante. Updates include a new logo, tagline, color palette, and narratives that capture the essence of Audinate and its Dante platform.

Given the strong connection and recognition with customers, Audinate will emphasize the Dante brand more in the market. The Dante AV-over-IP platform enables communication, experiences, inspiration and collaboration to be shared between people and spaces using one connection. This spirit is captured in the new Dante tagline, “One Connection. Endless Possibilities.” The new Dante logo also captures this concept, taking one connection into multiple possible directions.

“Long the de facto standard in networked audio with more than 550 manufacturers producing over 3,800 products, adding video, control, and management has transformed Dante into a complete AV-over-IP platform,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer at Audinate. “This new positioning crystalizes what Dante offers the Pro AV industry.”

(Image credit: Audinate)

As the parent company of Dante, Audinate has been focused on pioneering the future of AV. According to the company, its new brand platform preserves its engineering legacy while creating a more human and approachable brand. Alongside the new branding, which will roll out in the coming months, Audinate will launch new, separate websites for Audinate and Dante in early 2024, and an initial microsite has been launched at https://getdante.com.