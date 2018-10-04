Lifesize Launches AirPlay Integration for Lifesize Share

The What: Lifesize has launched Apple AirPlay integration for Lifesize Share, further enabling the growing number of Apple enterprise users to easily share their screen and present content.

The What Else: Lifesize Share eliminates the complexity and clutter of cords and dongles by allowing any laptop, tablet or smartphone to connect and present content. From sharing a laptop screen to playing full-motion videos to driving a presentation directly from a mobile phone, Lifesize Share modernizes how businesses wirelessly present both in the meeting room and on digital signage screens.

The Bottom Line: With the new integration, Mac, iPhone, and iPad users can now share their screen at work just as easily as they can at home with an Apple TV. The AirPlay integration adds to the simple, browser-based sharing and convenient, ultrasonic pairing capabilities Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android users already experience when using Lifesize Share.