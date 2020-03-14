Lifesize and Serenova Merge to Create Contact Center Communications and Workplace Collaboration Company

Lifesize and Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, have merged. Marlin Equity Partners is the financial sponsor of the merger and will "continue to invest and support the growth of the combined business to address the $60 billion unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market," according to the companies.

Craig Malloy, founder and CEO of Lifesize, will serve as CEO of the new company. Serenova CEO John Lynch will assume the role of senior vice president of sales, and his responsibilities will include strategic oversight of global major accounts.

“Deeper customer and employee engagement through more vivid, direct communication is where the world’s most successful businesses will distinguish themselves from the competition,” said Malloy. “This merger joins two companies with vast market expertise and cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions. When combined into an integrated platform, we will be uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver communication experiences that far surpass the status quo, from the contact center to the meeting room and beyond.”

“Lifesize has a long track record of innovation in business communications and a strong dedication to customer success,” added Lynch. “The synergies between Serenova and Lifesize solutions will allow us to revolutionize how businesses communicate with their customers and will deepen the value we can offer to our existing contact center customers worldwide.”

Marlin Equity Partners is also the company behind the AVI-SPL/Whitlock merger.