Lifesize Acquires Kaptivo

Lifesize has acquired Kaptivo to further expands its portfolio of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions for contact centers, video conferencing and meeting rooms.

“Kaptivo is a natural addition to the Lifesize platform, and its unique technology and talented team will allow us to accelerate our rate of innovation while simultaneously delivering new value to customers,” said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. “We look forward to rapidly expanding our advanced collaboration offering and helping organizations work, engage, teach, and learn more naturally and effectively, from wherever they are.”

“The entire Kaptivo team is excited to join Lifesize, a trusted partner and seasoned leader in the unified communications industry,” added David Hsieh, CEO of Kaptivo, will join Lifesize’s executive team to head the company’s advanced collaboration business. “As schools and businesses adjust to remote work, advanced collaboration solutions that make all forms of work more productive are vitally important. Together, we are uniquely positioned to lead the market.”

