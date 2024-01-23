LG's New CreateBoard Is Google Certified—Here's Why That's a Great Thing

Big news for educators. LG Business Solutions' new CreateBoard (TR3DK-BM) is Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certified. The interactive display will now come with Android 13 pre-installed and access to the Google Play store when it begins shipping this spring. Per Victoria Sanville, LG director of education, Google’s app suite is becoming increasingly popular in education environments, thus LG's move for certification.

“We are always looking for ways to make our displays and technologies easier to use and more functional for users, and the feedback we’ve received from the education community made it clear that native access to Google for Education Apps will help teachers better manage their time, their classrooms and their lessons,” Sanville said. “With the new Google EDLA certification, schools will have access to the full range of Google Play Store apps primarily used for education. The certification also helps reduce any setup time or learning curve users might encounter and makes device management simple for IT or technology staff.”

Google Mobile Services is a collection of Google applications that support functionality across devices. These apps work together seamlessly to ensure your device provides a great user experience right out of the box.

Each new model includes the Google Play store, making it easy to access a large variety of verified, third-party apps curated by Google. The new CreateBoard also features Google Play Protect Service to constantly monitor for any suspicious behavior. The new model is powered by Android 13, letting users customize their apps by color, theme and language.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

In another example of listening to feedback from schools, all LG CreateBoards will receive an update to integrate with the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), the U.S. government’s digital format for exchanging emergency alerts, coming in the second quarter of this year. This enables each CreateBoard to be connected as an end point and automatically provide guidance, directions or information in the event of an emergency.

As schools, businesses, and municipal organizations increasingly invest in digital technologies, the LG CreateBoard’s new Google EDLA certification and emergency alert capability, along with an up-to 40-point multi-touch surface and tools for content creation, sharing and management, will enable more efficient, productive and safe learning sessions regardless of users’ technical expertise.