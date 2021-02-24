LG OLED Receives Emmy Award as Hollywood Reference Display

LG OLED is receiving a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award for its use as reference displays by major Hollywood studios and by content developers and distributors worldwide.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it will honor LG Electronics with the Emmy for “OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control, and Client Viewing” at the 72nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards ceremony, which will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters as part of the 2021 NAB Show on October 10.

This recognition reinforces how LG OLED is highly valued by many of the world’s top production studios and renowned creators for accurate color reproduction and high contrast.

LG OLED TVs deliver optimized video processing and a high degree of calibration and interoperability with support for a large number of video and audio formats, and various other features developed specifically to meet the needs of professional content creators. Designed to render motion as precisely as they reproduce colors, LG OLED TVs are also a common sight in live sports production facilities around the world.

Established by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 1948, the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize innovators for their contribution to television engineering.