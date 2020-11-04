LG LED Signage Displays Receive 2020 International Design Excellence Award

Recognizing that displays are now an essential part of the commercial interior design process, the American Association of Industrial Designers has honored two advanced LED Signage displays from LG Business Solutions USA with 2020 International Design Excellence Awards. LG is the only commercial display winner across all categories this year.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the increasingly important role display technology is playing in modern office environments,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “Displays are integral to turning spaces into experiences that leave a lasting impression on everyone who comes into contact with them. When designing the LSAA (LG LED Bloc) and LSAB (LG MAGNIT) Series, we set out to build solutions that are visually spectacular, and also easy to customize and install.”

The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) are organized by the American Association of Industrial Designers. This year, more than 1,800 products were nominated. For many designers, IDEA sets the benchmark for examples of exceptional design and is frequently used as a reference when developing new products.