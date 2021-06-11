LG Launches Interactive Displays for Post-Pandemic Classrooms

The What: LG Business Solutions has introduced the LG TR3DJ series of technology-agnostic interactive displays designed specifically for education.

The What Else: The LG TR3DJ series is available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch models that support virtually any learning management system, cloud drive, or online conferencing platform a school adopts to facilitate in-person or hybrid/remote learning.

All three interactive displays feature IPS display panels for wide viewing angles—critical in classrooms where students may be more spread out than usual—and 4K Ultra HD resolution for presenting detailed content at a large scale. The TR3DJ series’ 20-point multitouch surface facilitates on-screen collaboration while the thin (1 mm) gap between the IPS screen and anti-glare tempered glass screen enable more precise touch and on-screen writing experiences. Each TR3DJ interactive display is available with two stylus pens in differing colors and tip sizes, allowing users to draw or write simultaneously.

The TR3DJ series comes embedded with the Android 8.0 operating system and is compatible with other major operating systems, and also features a built-in web browser and OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) slot.

Each TR3DJ interactive display is Wi-Fi-enabled for connectivity out of the box. When teachers and students join the same network, these displays enhance collaboration thanks to built-in software. ScreenShare Pro allows educators to show up to six screens at once, including from any mobile device that supports wireless mirroring, while Air Class supports group features such as polling, interactive Q&As, and messaging for up to 30 connected students. The built-in software, plus the ability to annotate virtually all file types, is accessible from an on-screen toolbar. There are even countdown and stopwatch functions for managing class time effectively.

Each TR3DJ display includes two built-in 10-watt speakers for delivering audio content. Embedded Bluetooth allows users to connect wireless peripherals, such as external speakers, keyboards, mice, and more. Additional connections include three HDMI ports, one RS-232C port, audio in/out, RJ-45 LAN ports, and six USB 2.0/3.0 ports. For enhanced security, the TR3DJ features USB Block Mode to prevent copying data to unauthorized devices.

“These new solutions work with virtually any software they choose, making them ideal replacements for the latest-generation technology,” said Victoria Sanville, education account lead at LG Business Solutions USA. “Teachers can display, annotate, and share content from a wide variety of sources, while technology managers will appreciate the devices’ plug-and-play ease of deployment.”

The Bottom Line: Featuring robust collaboration capabilities, TR3DJ series displays are designed to support virtually any application, content management system, learning platform, or online conferencing solution that a school uses to engage students in-class and remotely.