LG Unveils Two New Indoor DVLED Series

The What: LG Business Solutions has unveiled two new indoor direct-view light-emitting diode (DVLED) display series, the Versatile LSCA and the Ultra Slim LSCB, which will offer flexible and easy-to-install options ideal for indoor environments such as office lobbies, shopping malls, hotels, transit hubs, and stadiums.

(Image credit: LG)

The What Else: Both the LSCA and LSCB will ship with LG’s new CVCA controller and webOS Signage platform, which will deliver advanced viewing options from multiple inputs and simplified system control.

The Versatile LSCA Series is designed for fixed installation and provides users with a DVLED option ideal for larger public installations and with a viewing distance of 15 feet or more—such as transit hubs, stadiums, and other larger venue—thanks to pixel pitch models of 2.97mm or 3.91mm with a capability of 1,000 nits of brightness.

The Ultra Slim LSCB Series—ideal for close-up viewing at places such as shopping malls, board rooms, and hotel lobbies and designed specifically to be flexible for rentals and staging—features three DVLED models with pixel pitches of 1.56mm, 1.88mm, and 2.50mm.

The Bottom Line: Each model also has an optional add-on 90-degree corner design feature that minimizes discontinuity of content displayed around corners, creating a nearly seamless display connection at wall corners.

Both new series are available with LG’s trio of customer care services:

LG ExtendedCare Warranty: LG’s extended warranty which can give up to five years coverage

LG ConnectedCare Remote Monitoring: LG’s network-based solution that allows remote system monitoring

LG TotalCare Health Checks: LG’s twice-per-year, on-site health check, and system inspection

These models also are part of LG’s new pre-configured DVLED display lineup which, for a limited time, includes all three of the above services free of charge.