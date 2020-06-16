LG Introduces Dozens of LED Signage Models at InfoComm 2020

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has launched more three dozen indoor and outdoor LED Signage models designed for a diverse range of commercial applications including stores, restaurants, conference rooms, hotels, theaters, and museums. The announcement was made at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

(Image credit: LG)

The What Else: Featuring pixel pitches of 0.9mm to 16mm, these LG LED Signage models deliver high brightness capabilities, excellent off-axis viewing quality, lower power and physical infrastructure requirements, and 100,000 hour lifespans.

According to LG, these characteristics make its LED Signage displays the optimal solutions for rooms with a lot of natural light, rooms where off-axis viewing is critical, projects that require 24/7 visibility and reliability, and for clients that want to reduce energy usage.

The Bottom Line: The 46 models, which span LG’s 10 different LED Signage categories, will all be available in 2020, with 19 models shipping now.

