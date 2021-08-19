LG Cruises With New Smart TV Line

The What: LG Business Solutions is introducing a line of smart TVs specifically designed for cruise staterooms and crew cabins to deliver an enhanced viewing experience with customizable hospitality and entertainment interfaces for cruise ship operators.

The What Else: With models available in 43-, 32-, 28- 24- and 22-inch class sizes, the voice-controlled and Wi-Fi connected TVs allow cruise lines to offer a variety of services and entertainment options in any size cabin. These Pro:Centric Smart TVs also offer specialized service menus, allowing ship operators to create custom branded digital experiences.

The Pro:Centric software provides a number of critical features for cruise ship environments, including support for 39 languages, one-click service tools, webOS 4.5 smart TV features, remote system management and easy-to-use templates and pages for custom on-screen interfaces to provide information and services to guests. The TV line also allows cruise operators to enable wireless streaming of music and video content from passengers' mobile devices and laptops through Smart Share, Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Sync technologies.

The 43-inch class 4K UHD cruise ship smart TV (model 43UT782V2) displays images four times sharper than HDTV and upscales content to take advantage of the TV's eight million pixels. The 32-inch class and 28-inch class Pro:Centric smart TVs for cruise ships (models 32LT662VBUC and 28LT662VBUB) feature compatibility with standard 200x200 and 100x100 VESA wall mounts, respectively, and both have dual 5W stereo speakers. The 24-inch class Pro:Centric cruise ship smart TV (model 24LT660VBUA) is compatible with a standard 75 x 75 VESA wall mount and also has dual 5W stereo speakers. It also features a standard desktop mount.

The Bottom Line: In addition to the wide variety of interface options and connectivity solutions, all five cruise ship TV models include the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system designed to provide access to high-value content while helping to deter video piracy.