LG Boosts Classroom Solutions With New Interactive Displays

Continuing its commitment to developing education-specific solutions that simplify operation and enhance flexibility to meet the needs of modern classrooms, LG Business Solutions USA is launching its 2022 interactive displays, rebranded under the LG CreateBoard moniker, and added optional peripheral products such as mounts, mobile carts and a new Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) system.

The launch of the rebranded interactive display line comes on the heels of LG's increased investment in the education space, which includes a new team of subject matter experts and new support structures that make it easier for IT directors and budget managers to select and implement optimized solutions that simplify user operation and maintenance.

[LG Introduces One:Quick Conferencing, Collaborating Solutions for In-Person, Remote Teamwork]

Dovetailing with its focus on the education market, LG is supporting thousands of schools across the United States with the Life's Good: Experience Happiness program, which equips youth with mental health skills to better cope with stress and anxiety, build resilience and support a life-long happiness mindset. This award-winning LG initiative--developed and implemented with experts in social-emotional learning, education and the science of happiness--already has reached more than four million students with science-based curriculum teaching sustainable happiness skills, according to the company.

Available in 65-, 75- and 86-inch models, the LG CreateBoard helps ensure students can see what the teacher is presenting, even if sitting socially distant, and supports virtually all learning management systems, cloud drives and online conferencing platforms to facilitate in-person or hybrid/remote learning.

[Georgia High School Upgrades with LG Digital Displays]

LG CreateBoard displays feature IPS display panels for wide viewing angles--critical in classrooms where students may be more spread out than usual--and 4K Ultra HD resolution for presenting detailed content at a large scale. LG CreateBoard's 20-point multi-touch surface makes it easy to collaborate on-screen. At the same time, the ultra-thin (one millimeter) gap between the IPS screen and anti-glare, tempered glass screen ensures highly precise touch and on-screen writing experiences. Each LG CreateBoard interactive display is available with two stylus pens in differing colors and tip sizes, allowing users to draw or write simultaneously.

The LG CreateBoard series comes embedded with the Android operating system and an optional OPS slot for conveniently adding a computer module. The displays are designed to support virtually any application, content management system, learning platform or online conferencing solution that a school uses to engage students in-class and remotely. The OPS system is easy to install and reduces the need for cables and trunking, saving purchase and service costs.

Each LG CreateBoard interactive display is Wi-Fi-enabled for easy connectivity out of the box. When teachers and students join the same network, these displays enhance collaboration thanks to built-in ScreenShare Pro and Air Class software. ScreenShare Pro allows educators to show up to six screens at once, including from any mobile device that supports wireless mirroring.

[LG Launches Interactive Displays for Post-Pandemic Classrooms]

LG CreateBoard displays include two built-in front-facing speakers for delivering audio content, while embedded Bluetooth allows users to connect wireless peripherals such as external speakers, keyboards, mice and more. Additional connections include three HDMI ports, one RS-232C port, audio in/out, RJ-45 LAN ports and six USB 2.0/3.0 ports. For enhanced security, the LG CreateBoard features USB Block Mode to prevent copying data to unauthorized devices.

Every LG CreateBoard interactive display is backed by a three-year limited warranty, with extended five-year coverage available through the LG Honors program explicitly tailored for education buyers.

For more information about LG's education solutions, visit LG's Education page and browse the virtual building walkthrough that highlights various room designs and needs.