Legrand Intros Wi-Fi-Ready Plastic Enclosures From On-Q

The What: Legrand | AV has introduced new On-Q enhanced plastic structured wiring media enclosures for wired and wireless low-voltage systems. Now made in the USA, the plastic enclosures feature a new reversible hinged door with tool-less installation, a free integrated trim ring, added structural rigidity, and other design enhancements that help residential installers save valuable time and money while providing a clean, centralized location for a facility’s wired and wireless services.

The What Else: The On-Q enclosures come in three sizes—20, 30, and 42 inches—and can be purchased as a kit, separately, or in five-packs. Optional accessories include a universal mounting plate, fiber management spools, cable management clips, rubber grommets for knockouts, and keyed locks.

Besides an included trim ring for concealing imperfections in drywall, the new On-Q enclosures have a new hinge design that allows the door to snap easily and quickly into and out of the trim ring for faster installation without tools. Moreover, the hinge is reversible, so the door can swing left or right within a 180-degree range to maximize installation space. The door also includes new locking capabilities, with the option to install a lock and key to keep components safe before and after commissioning. The hinged door and trim add 1.2 inches of extra enclosure depth for compatibility with a greater number of third-party devices, such as service providers’ modems, Wi-Fi routers, and uninterruptible power supplies.

“As the leader in the plastic enclosures market, our solutions are highly trusted by installers. On-Q is continuously innovating the plastic media enclosure, and our new models are the perfect example,” said Nathan Bartholomew, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV, On-Q, SANUS, and AV Retail. “Take the trim ring, which is essential for covering up drywall cut-outs for a clean, professional installation. Previous enclosure models came with just the door; the trim ring was an optional accessory. Our new full-enclosure models now come with an integrated trim ring and hinged door at the same price as before. It’s the equivalent of On-Q providing a trim ring with every door for free.”

The Bottom Line: The enclosures are made from UL-rated ABS plastic, so installers can secure wireless devices such as wireless routers, access points, or service provider equipment in the cabinet without degrading network performance. The various-sized top and bottom knockouts allow for simple on-site installation and management of cables running to the enclosure. They include screwdriver holes for easy removal.