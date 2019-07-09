Legrand Introduces On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power, Cable Management Kits

The What: Legrand has extended its line of On-Q in-wall power products with the introduction of new On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits.

The What Else: Each in-wall kit includes a power input module with a drywall bracket and 6-foot power cord. Offered in white to blend in with décor, the module's decorator power inlet strap provides the flexibility of ganging other connections. Each kit's power output module includes a 6-foot UL-rated power cable. A tamper-resistant outlet with a recessed design accommodates almost any type of power plug, including right angles and wall warts, while a bush strap opening allows for the connection of AV cables.

"On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits by Legrand provide installers with the flexibility to install displays virtually anywhere their clients want, without the need to modify existing electrical wiring," said Nathan Bartholomew, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV Infrastructure Solutions. "The kits also make it simple to power additional devices, such as set-top boxes, digital TV adapters, or soundbars, all while hiding unsightly cables in the wall for a clean, professional look."

Available kits include the HT22U2-WH-R6 with a white output module and the HT22U2-BK-R6 with a black output module that blends in with TV mounts and hides cable connections. The HT22U2-WH-R6C features a white output module and includes two 10-foot in-wall-rated premium HDMI cables. Certified to the HDMI 2.0b specification, the cables support UHD 4K, HDR, Deep Color, ARC, and Ethernet.

The Bottom Line: The new solutions are designed to provide installers with everything needed to safely extend power to wall-mounted displays and accompanying devices, while neatly concealing power and AV cables inside the wall.

On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits by Legrand are available at MSRPs of $59.99 for the HT22U2-WH-R6 and HT22U2-BK-R6, and $79.99 for the HT22U2-WH-R6C.